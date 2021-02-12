Trump’s Second Trial Finally Broke America’s Bullshit Cycle

Donald Trump is a liar.

Between his stiffed contractors, duped voters, horrified journalists, friends, and associates he’s thrown under the bus, and the three wives he’s fucked around on postpartum, I may be the half-billionth person to point this out. Doesn’t matter.

But as his second impeachment trial unfolds, I’m starting to think that Trump might have accomplished something incredible. He may have brought on the demise of the engine of bullshit that has powered American government for at least as long as I can remember.