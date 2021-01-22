Trump’s Second Impeachment Trial Will Begin Next Week
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) announced Friday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) will deliver the single article of impeachment against Donald Trump to the Senate floor on Monday, setting off the start of the former president’s impeachment trial earlier than Republicans had hoped. “There will be a trial and when that trial ends, senators will have to decide whether Donald John Trump incited the insurrection against the United States,” Schumer said in a speech on the Senate floor Friday morning.
Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), now the minority leader, had reportedly proposed pushing the trial to mid-February in order to give Trump’s team more time to prepare. President Biden said he would leave it up to Congress to decide how quickly to move forward with the trial, which will likely take weeks and could slow down the passing of any additional coronavirus pandemic relief measures for the country.