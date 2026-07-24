Trump’s Secret Fury Behind White House Nuclear Chaos Exposed

President Donald Trump’s frantic bid this week to revise the terms of a historic nuclear pact his administration had already signed came about because his energy secretary reportedly jumped the gun on the deal.

The landmark cooperation agreement with Saudi Arabia has unleashed chaos at the White House, sources told CNN, as Trump scrambles to assure lawmakers and voters that it’s not the no-strings giveaway it appears to be.

The White House had asked the Energy Department to hold off finalizing the pact, but Energy Secretary Chris Wright seems to have gone ahead regardless.

He signed the agreement Wednesday at his department’s headquarters in downtown Washington, his Saudi counterpart joining by video link from Riyadh. Then the 61-year-old went on Fox Business to sell the deal.

Wright's eager-beaver deal signing has set off a vicious blame-game inside the administration. Eric Lee/REUTERS

Wright’s people thought they were clear. Approval had finally landed late last week, his team believed, after months of delay driven by the Iran war and fears Congress would vote the pact down. One source told CNN that any nod from Trump, 80, had only been for a provisional bargain. It had not been a green light to sign and trumpet the agreement.

Washington and Riyadh have been circling this since 2008. Successive U.S. administrations have insisted that Saudi Arabia agree to buy its nuclear fuel on the open market, rather than enriching uranium on its own territory. The Biden administration added provisions requiring the kingdom to normalize relations with Israel. Wednesday’s deal appears to have dropped both demands, without securing any concessions for the U.S. in return.

Critics warn the deal could allow Saudi Arabia, led by de factor ruler Prince Mohamed bin Salman, to develop nuclear weapons. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Critics have savaged the pact as a missed opportunity to smooth relations between the kingdom and Israel and warn that it could lead to a nuclear arms race in the Middle East. Many cast the giveaway as the president’s olive branch to Saudi Arabia amid tensions between Washington and Riyadh over the chaos sparked by Trump’s war on Iran—which he sold as a bid to curb nuclear proliferation in the region.

Trump himself, according to CNN, is livid. By Thursday morning, he had publicly blown up the deal his administration had signed only the day before, posting on Truth Social that Saudi Arabia would first have to recognize the state of Israel and denying that the pact allows the kingdom to enrich its own uranium.

Relations between Washington and Riyadh have been strained by the president's war with Iran. Reuters

Things have been even uglier behind the scenes. Some of Trump’s advisers did not regard the pact as finished, because Congress had yet to receive the notifications the process requires, and were as incensed as the president himself, sources said.

The snafu has fired the starting pistol on a frantic blame game inside the administration. White House aides say it’s squarely the fault of the Energy Department. Its officials have long irritated the West Wing, who have grumbled before that Wright, who made his fortune in the 2010s fracking boom, has a habit of going off half-cocked.

Nobody has said any of it on the record. The official narrative is that Trump’s energy team is “fully aligned, and always has been,” White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers told CNN. “This is fake news,” Energy Department press secretary Ben Dietderich said, insisting the announcement had been squared with both Trump’s office and the State Department.