Trump’s Secret Invasion Plan With Elite Troops Is Exposed

The Pentagon is actively preparing for a ground war in Iran just a day after President Donald Trump claimed that he has no plans to put U.S. troops on the ground.

U.S. military officials have drawn up detailed plans to deploy ground forces into Iran, including involving elite rapid-response units such as the 82nd Airborne Division, according to CBS News.

Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division conduct a series of mass tactical airborne operations during the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday celebration at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, June 10, 2025. Spc. Nicole Miller/Spc. Nicole Miller/U.S. Army

Multiple sources briefed on the discussions say the plans go far beyond routine military readiness, including meetings on how to detain Iranian soldiers and paramilitary fighters, and where to send them if U.S. troops enter Iranian territory.

The planning is unfolding alongside a growing U.S. military buildup in the region.

A few thousand soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division could be deployed as part of the plans, which are underway but not yet approved, according to the CBS report.

The Washington Post confirmed the plan, also noting it was not yet approved.

The 82nd Airborne is one of the U.S. military’s premier rapid-response units. Trained to deploy into high-risk combat zones at short notice, the division can conduct airborne assaults to secure key positions in the opening phase of a ground operation.

A Paratrooper assigned to 2nd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment “White Devils,” 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division gets ready to conduct live fire exercises during Devil Avalanche at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, July 28, 2025. Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Truesdale/Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Truesdale/U.S. Army

The division’s headquarters abruptly canceled a training exercise earlier this month, the Post reported, fueling internal speculation it could be tapped for a potential ground operation.

Amphibious warships carrying roughly 4,000 service members, including about 2,500 Marines, left California aboard the USS Boxer, USS Portland, and USS Comstock this week.

Additional amphibious groups are also en route, bringing the total expected deployment to as many as 8,000 personnel, including between 4,000 and 5,000 Marines.

The forces are equipped with F-35 fighter jets and amphibious assault vehicles capable of supporting a ground offensive, further underscoring how quickly the conflict could escalate.

The level of preparation clashes with Trump’s comments on the issue. Administration officials have refused to rule out a boots-on-the-ground strategy, though Trump told reporters on Thursday, “no, I’m not putting troops anywhere,” when asked about deploying ground forces.

But, he added, “If I were, I certainly wouldn’t tell you.”

On Friday night, Trump painted a different story of his war in a Friday night post on Truth Social, boasting the U.S. was “very close to meeting our objectives” in Iran and that he is considering “winding down our great military efforts.”

“The Hormuz Strait will have to be guarded and policed, as necessary, by other Nations who use it — the United States does not!" he wrote.

“If asked, we will help these countries in their Hormuz efforts, but it shouldn’t be necessary once Iran’s threat is eradicated.”

Trump says he is "winding down" military efforts in the Middle East as the Pentagon draws up invasion plans. Truth Social

The Pentagon declined to address the specifics when asked about the reported planning, saying only: “We have nothing to announce regarding pending or future deployments.”

The White House also sought to downplay the significance of the preparations. In a statement to The Daily Beast, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said it was “the job of the Pentagon to make preparations in order to give the Commander in Chief maximum optionality.”

Paratroopers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment “White Devils,” 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division get ready to conduct live fire exercises during Devil Avalanche at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, July 28, 2025. Spc. Jayreliz Batista Prado/Spc Jayreliz Batista Prado/U.S. Army

“It does not mean the President has made a decision, and as the President said in the Oval Office yesterday, he is not planning to send ground troops anywhere at this time.”