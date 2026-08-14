Trump’s Secret MAGA Loyalty Test to Allies Is Leaked

The Trump administration is quietly trying to force international partners to pass an ideological fealty test before deciding whether to pull back vital military protection.

A leaked document sent to alliance members and reviewed by Bloomberg News lays out a high-stakes questionnaire probing whether individual countries have “been publicly supportive” of President Donald Trump’s foreign policy and whether they have placed “restrictions” on U.S. military bases.

The assessment even asks point-blank if allies align with “the US approach to ‘strong, clear, and quiet,’” lifting a phrase directly from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Allies have balked at the private questionnaire, viewing it as a blatant attempt to pressure sovereign nations into political alignment in exchange for basic security guarantees.

Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte hold a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the NATO leaders’ summit in Ankara, Turkey, last month. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Tying long-standing security commitments to that kind of personal loyalty upends a transatlantic relationship built since World War II on military guarantees that traditionally superseded political disagreements. Trump’s team has already worked to boost right-wing political forces in countries like Germany and Hungary, while offering extra troops to Poland after a preferred candidate, conservative Karol Nawrocki, won that country’s presidency.

The questionnaire arrives partway through an administration review of its military presence in Europe, expected to wrap by December. That review process has left NATO allies bracing for deep cuts to U.S. troop levels and the military assets the U.S. would deploy in the event of an attack.

The document touches on several major flashpoints that have divided Washington from its partners, including the U.S. war with Iran and the raid that captured Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.

After countries like Spain barred Washington from using their bases to strike Iran, the questionnaire asks whether each country has imposed such restrictions, followed by a pointed question: “Are they willing to reduce or eliminate any such restrictions?”

Similarly, the U.S. startled NATO allies when it seized Maduro as part of a broader push to reassert influence over the Western Hemisphere, an operation many European countries viewed as a violation of international law.

The questionnaire also digs into long-running disputes over defense spending, asking allies for evidence they are meeting higher spending targets and replacing U.S. military assets with their own. It specifically asks whether countries are buying from American defense firms and whether they have spoken out against new “made in Europe” procurement policies, adding, “If not, would they be willing to do so?”

Trump’s relationship with traditional allies has suffered in his second term. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

First circulated in Washington before making the rounds at NATO headquarters in Brussels, the assessment is expected to further shrink the American military footprint in Europe. The Pentagon has already said it will withdraw 5,000 troops from Germany and redeploy other forces without replacement. The review is also expected to reduce military assets earmarked for defending allies from attack, potentially including strategic bombers, drones, and naval vessels.

Despite the escalating pressure, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte attempted to downplay the rift. Calling a regular review “only wise,” Rutte told reporters last month, “It is, I think, bringing NATO closer together.”