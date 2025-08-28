Trump’s Son-in-Law Makes Surprise Return to White House Fold

Donald Trump’s son-in-law has resurfaced in the Oval Office as part of a White House brains trust on the plans for a post-war Gaza Strip.

Jared Kushner, who served as an adviser for Trump’s first term, was seen as the architect of the 2020 Middle East Abraham Accords peace agreement. Married to the president’s daughter, Ivanka, Kushner does not have an official role in the new Trump administration; however, CNN reported in May that he has continued to advise the president on Middle East issues.

The 90-minute meeting, which Kushner attended on Wednesday, also involved former U.K. Prime Minister Tony Blair, as well as Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Presidential Envoy for Peace Missions Steve Witkoff. Two unidentified sources spoke to The New York Times of the meeting, though Kushner did not respond to The Times’ request for comment.

Jared Kushner and wife Ivanka Trump at the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez in Venice in June. MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images

The ex-UK PM now runs a nonprofit organization, The Tony Blair Institute for Global Change.

Blair and Kushner were tapped for their insights on how Gaza could be governed without Hamas in power, according to Axios.

The publication quoted a White House spokesperson stating, “President Trump has been clear that he wants the war to end, and he wants peace and prosperity for everyone in the region. The White House has nothing additional to share on the meeting at this time.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

After making his fortune in real estate, Kushner has become a significant business player in the Middle East and is the largest investor in Israeli insurance and financial group The Phoenix Holdings.

Ex UK Prime Minister Tony Blair and Jared Kushner at a workshop in Bahrain in 2019. Anadolu/Getty Images

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is under pressure from protesters to accept a ceasefire and hostage deal; however, he is still planning to extend the war that has now lasted for 22 months.

Witkoff revealed plans on Fox News on Tuesday for a “large meeting” chaired by the president on Wednesday to discuss plans for the “day after” the conflict ends.

“It is a very comprehensive plan we are putting together on the next day [in Gaza],” Witkoff said on Fox’s Special Report with Brett Baier. “I think many people are going to see how robust it is and how well-meaning it is, and it reflects President Trump’s humanitarian motives here.”

President Donald Trump, Jared Kushner, his children Arabella and Theodore, Ivanka Trump, Seryl Kushner and U.S. Ambassador to France Charles Kushner at the White House in June. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The special envoy also gave an update on tense ceasefire negotiations between Hamas and Israel.

“There needs to be a deal; there needs to be hostages sent home. Every time we see a hostage released we see jubilation on both sides,” Witkoff said.