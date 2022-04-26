Trump’s SPAC Cites Fox News as Proof to SEC That He Won’t Go Back to Twitter
REALLY?
Donald Trump says he won’t go back onto Twitter even if Elon Musk lets him—and the SPAC behind his own social-media platform wants everyone to know, including U.S. regulators. Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC), the blank-check company planning to take Trump’s Truth Social network public, filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission on Tuesday a copy of a Fox News report about Trump promising to stick with Truth Social—which he said had millions of users—and to start finally using the service himself in the next week. DWAC, which is due to merge with Trump’s own tech company, has seen its share price drop sharply since the launch of the Truth network and especially since Musk launched his bid for Twitter. Experts reckon if Trump did go back on Twitter, that would kill off any hope of getting Truth Social properly off the ground.