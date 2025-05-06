One of President Donald Trump’s “special ambassadors” to Hollywood has outlined a plan to “make Hollywood great again.”

A video message from actor Jon Voight—who is also Angelina Jolie’s father—confirmed the 86-year-old had recently met with the president to discuss their plan to revitalize Tinseltown.

He did not offer many specifics, instead offering stock praise for Trump and his vision for the entertainment industry. He “loves the entertainment business and wants to see Hollywood thrive and make films bigger and greater than ever before,” Voight said.

The message came just 24 hours after Trump announced a plan to levy a 100 percent tariff on movies made outside of the U.S., citing growing production of films outside the U.S. as a “national Security threat.”

“The Movie Industry in America is DYING a very fast death,” Trump wrote. “Other Countries are offering all sorts of incentives to draw our filmmakers and studios away from the United States. Hollywood, and many other areas within the U.S.A., are being devastated.”

Voight echoed this message on Monday, claiming “our industry recently has suffered greatly over these past few years, and many Americans have lost jobs to productions that have gone overseas.”

Voight claimed the situation has become so serious, “people have lost their homes” and “can’t feed their families.”

Voight did not speak directly in the video about Trump’s announcement, but claimed that “after meeting with many of the entertainment leaders i have brought forward recommendations to the president with certain tax provisions that could help the industry.”

He added those provisions, without naming them directly, “could be extended” while others “could be revived or instituted.”

In an earlier statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, however, Voight admitted that his plan involves tariffs “in certain limited circumstances.”

“The President loves the entertainment business and this country, and he will help us make Hollywood great again,” said Voight, who is known for his roles in Midnight Cowboy (1969), Deliverance (1972), and Anaconda (1997.)

According to the Reporter, Voight’s plan includes federal tax incentives, tax code changes, co-production treaties and infrastructure subsidies for theater owners, production and postproduction companies, among other measures.

“Our president loves this nation and all the hard working people in it,” Voight said Monday. He’s a great businessman, a leader and a caring person that will always do the right thing for this country, its people and our beloved entertainment industry.

“I’m proud to call the 47th president of the United States of America my friend.”

Trump appointed Voight, along with Sylvester Stallone and Mel Gibson, as “special ambassadors” for Hollywood in January.