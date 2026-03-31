Trump’s Special Assistant Announces She’s Pregnant
President Trump’s special assistant and director of media affairs announced Tuesday that she is pregnant. Sonny Joy Nelson said on X that she would be “adding another sweet baby boy this October.” The pregnancy is not Nelson’s first. She gave birth to a boy in 2023. Nelson joined the White House staff after serving as the director of media affairs during Trump’s 2024 campaign. She also worked on Trump’s 2020 campaign and at the media startup GETTR. Nelson has been an outspoken anti-abortion advocate. Last fall, she addressed a meeting of the group Heartbeat International, crediting her life to her mom refusing an abortion. “But it is only by the grace of God that I’m here and standing here and able to do this,” she said at the event. This is not the first pregnancy announcement from a high-profile member of the Trump administration. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced in December that she was expecting her second child, a baby girl who is due in May.