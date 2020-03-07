Trump’s “Spectacular Economy” Was Far Better for the Middle Class Under Obama

President Trump loves to boast about the robust American economy under his administration. He did so at the World Economic Forum and at this year’s State of the Union. At SOTU, Trump said, "From the instant I took office, I moved rapidly to revive the U.S. economy... If we hadn't reversed the failed economic policies of the previous administration, the world would not now be witnessing this great economic success."

This of course is a lie, on at least two levels. First, he isn’t doing much more than continuing the job growth we had under Barack Obama. Indeed, the job growth in each of Obama’s last three years all exceeded Trump’s best year. And second, this “great success” has been the reality mostly for the super-duper rich—with the middle and working class left far behind and living paycheck to paycheck.

Economic inequality in America continues to be on the rise and has become a pivotal campaign issue for Democrats. And it will continue to be at the forefront of the election, which is why, one can assume, Trump is pumping out his false propaganda about the “spectacular economy” at every turn.