White House faith adviser Paula White-Cain is being roasted online after a head-scratching attempt to burnish President Donald Trump’s religious credentials. Appearing on Fox News to speak with the president’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, White-Cain claimed the president attended church, Saturday school, and Sunday school “sometimes… three times a week” as a child. It was an assertion that immediately collapsed under its own arithmetic, and social media pounced. “That’s because he couldn’t f---ing count,” wrote Keith Olbermann, while others questioned whether the story made any sense at all. One user summed up the confusion more bluntly: “I’m sorry, what?” The eyebrow-raising claim landed just days after the White House quietly pulled an Easter video in which White-Cain compared Trump to Jesus Christ. The footage quickly spread online anyway. The moment drew backlash from religious leaders and commentators, who accused Trump’s inner circle of turning faith into a political prop, and badly misjudging the optics. Even Alex Jones broke ranks, calling the Easter spectacle “a manipulation of American Christians” and warning Trump’s team may be overplaying its hand.
Politics
Trump’s Spiritual Adviser Brutally Mocked for Religious Claim
SUNDAY SCHOOLING
An attempt to sell Trump’s religious upbringing went sideways fast.
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