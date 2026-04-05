Trump’s Spiritual Adviser Brutally Mocked for Religious Claim

White House faith adviser Paula White-Cain is being roasted online after a head-scratching attempt to burnish President Donald Trump’s religious credentials. Appearing on Fox News to speak with the president’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, White-Cain claimed the president attended church, Saturday school, and Sunday school “sometimes… three times a week” as a child. It was an assertion that immediately collapsed under its own arithmetic, and social media pounced. “That’s because he couldn’t f---ing count,” wrote Keith Olbermann, while others questioned whether the story made any sense at all. One user summed up the confusion more bluntly: “I’m sorry, what?” The eyebrow-raising claim landed just days after the White House quietly pulled an Easter video in which White-Cain compared Trump to Jesus Christ. The footage quickly spread online anyway. The moment drew backlash from religious leaders and commentators, who accused Trump’s inner circle of turning faith into a political prop, and badly misjudging the optics. Even Alex Jones broke ranks, calling the Easter spectacle “a manipulation of American Christians” and warning Trump’s team may be overplaying its hand.