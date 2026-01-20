Trump’s Staggering $1.4B Payday Since Returning to Office Exposed

President Donald Trump has raked in a staggering $1.4 billion since returning to office, according to newly disclosed figures that are raising fresh questions about conflicts of interest and the blurred lines between his presidency and personal profit.

An analysis cited by The New York Times editorial board estimates that Trump has generated at least $1.4 billion since reclaiming the presidency.

However, The New York Times editorial board noted that the figure may be conservative, since significant portions of his income—particularly from private ventures—are not fully disclosed.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

Since his reelection, the Trump family has earned at least $23 million from overseas licensing deals tied to Trump’s name. Meanwhile, Amazon, owned by billionaire Jeff Bezos, has agreed to pay $28 million for a documentary centered on Melania Trump.

U.S. President Donald Trump takes questions from the members of the press aboard Air Force One on January 11, 2026 en route back to the White House from Palm Beach, Florida. Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Tech and media companies have collectively shelled out $90.5 million to Trump through legal settlements. Qatar, meanwhile, provided a $400 million jet that Trump is using as Air Force One and plans to keep after leaving office.

The biggest gains appear to come from crypto. The Trumps have pulled in at least $867 million from cryptocurrency ventures, a figure that could be far higher. But Eric Trump has acknowledged the family’s crypto earnings likely exceed public estimates during an interview with the Financial Times.

Eric Trump, son of U.S. President Donald Trump, attends a Road Dedication Ceremony at Mar-a-Lago on January 16, 2026 in Palm Beach, Florida. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Altogether, Trump’s post-return haul amounts to roughly 16,822 times the median U.S. household income—on top of entering office as the wealthiest president in American history.

It comes as the Trump Organization is currently pursuing more than 20 projects abroad, including a luxury hotel in Oman, a commercial tower in western India, and a planned golf course near Riyadh.

Many of these developments depend on cooperation from foreign governments—and have already delivered millions to the Trump family, according to Reuters.

And the administration has also taken actions that benefit those same countries.

In one notable case, the White House eased proposed tariffs on Vietnam roughly a month after construction began on a $1.5 billion Trump-branded golf resort outside Hanoi, a project Vietnamese officials fast-tracked despite conflicts with local law.

Legal settlements have also padded Trump’s bottom line. Companies including X, ABC News, Meta, YouTube, and Paramount have collectively paid tens of millions in lawsuit settlements.

Paramount alone agreed to a $16 million payout over a routine edit of a Kamala Harris interview. Weeks later, federal regulators approved its $8 billion merger with Skydance.

Trump has also openly linked gifts to policy. After Qatar offered him a $400 million jet, he publicly pledged U.S. protection for the country. “We are going to protect this country,” he said during a trip to Doha.

Meanwhile, Reuters has reported that Trump’s cryptocurrency businesses allow both U.S. and foreign investors to buy digital assets linked to his family, creating a potential avenue for money to flow to the Trumps.

One publicly disclosed example involved a UAE-backed investment firm announcing plans to place $2 billion into a Trump-affiliated company, a move that came shortly before the administration approved the UAE’s access to advanced U.S. semiconductor chips.