Trump’s Still Normalizing Anti-Semitism, and It’s Only Going to Get Worse

After the horrific anti-Semitic attack in late December when five people were stabbed while celebrating Hanukkah at the home of a rabbi in New York, Donald Trump tweeted, “The anti-Semitic attack in Monsey, New York, on the 7th night of Hanukkah last night is horrific. We must all come together to fight, confront, and eradicate the evil scourge of anti-Semitism.”

Those were the right words. But tragically Trump has followed that up with the wrong actions as he’s continued to normalize anti-Semitism in our country at a time when anti-Semitic hate crimes are at alarming levels. While his daughter and son-in-law are Jewish, Trump appears to be doing this by design in order to court and maintain his supporters who respond to this kind of bigotry—just as he did in 2016.

There were two alarming examples this week. First, Trump doubled down on using an anti-Semitic slur by calling Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, who is Jewish, “shifty.” When Trump first used this trope in October, Peter Beinart, who is Jewish, explained in The Forward, “It’s no surprise that Trump called Schiff ‘shifty’ — which means tricky or deceitful,” adding, “When discussing Jews, Trump often plays on well-worn caricatures about cleverness, deviousness, and physical weakness.”