Trump’s Stunning Humiliation Over AG Exposed: Lawyer

President Donald Trump’s rare political setback at the hands of his own party exposed the limits of his power, legal expert Andrew Weissman said.

The Republican-controlled Senate has stalled on a vote to confirm acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, the president’s former personal defense attorney, to his role last week, after it became clear that he did not have enough support to be moved out of the committee for a full Senate vote.

Several senators, most notably GOP Sens. Thom Tillis and John Cornyn, have been opposed to Blanche’s appointment until he can fully disavow the $1.8 billion Justice Department-brokered agreement Trump made with the IRS.

Trump has been furious with Cornyn and Tillis. OLIVER CONTRERAS/AFP via Getty Images

Speaking on The Daily Beast Podcast with host Joanna Coles, Weissman said that while he ultimately believes Blanche will be confirmed, it is “useful to have the senators say there is a line, you know, beyond which I will not cross.”

“Remember, there are two parts to the bogus settlement,” he elaborated. “And when I use bogus, that is a federal judge found that this whole ten-billion-dollar lawsuit was bogus and not and this was not in fact a ‘settlement.’”

Weissman said the agreement consisted of two key provisions. The first was the creation of a fund that, according to reports, would compensate Trump allies. “The Department of Justice has now been doing that,” he said, “but not using the fund. They’ve been using other funds.”

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche on Capitol Hill he works to lock in support to be confirmed in the Senate. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The second provision, he argued, is what has become the real sticking point.

“There was this general release that only Todd Blanche signed,” Weissman said. “The acting attorney general giving an audit release of tax liability for Donald Trump, his family, and his companies.”

Trump did not take the news of Blanche's confirmation being stalled well. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

Weissman suggested Trump was far more invested in preserving that portion of the agreement than the compensation fund.

“The president seemed to be fine saying, ‘Hey, I’ll give up the fund because that’s money that’s not going to me,’” he said. “But when it comes to the tax audit ... ‘I’ll be damned if I’m giving up something for me that I got.’”

The White House did not respond to request for comment.

Trump has been lashing out at Tillis and Cornyn for not stalling Blanche’s confirmation, saying he will keep Blanche acting attorney general until January, when they are both no longer in office.

“That seems to be the sticking point that you know, that’s the thing that Todd Blanche either isn’t willing to give up,” Weissman concluded. “Or isn’t willing to give up because Donald Trump isn’t willing to give it up.”