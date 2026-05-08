Trump’s Tacky Gold Card Scheme Totally Flops

Wealthy foreigners don’t seem too eager to shell out the dough for President Donald Trump’s visa “Gold Card.”

Just 338 people have submitted requests for a Trump Gold Card, and only 165 people have paid the $15,000 visa processing fee, the Department of Homeland Security revealed in a court filing last week.

It’s far below what the Trump administration had suggested.

Wealthy billionaires are hardly looking to utilize the administration's new fast-track visa program. Ken Cedeno/REUTERS

Last year, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick asserted that the federal government would make more than $100 billion in revenue from issuing 80,000 Gold Cards.

And in March, Lutnick claimed on the All-In Podcast that the administration had already handed out 1,000 Trump Gold Cards for $5 million each before the program had even launched.

The Commerce Department did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

Lutnick claimed more than 1,000 people had requested a Gold Card. Ken Cedeno/REUTERS

The Trump administration, as it simultaneously executes its mass deportation agenda, has framed the Gold Cards as a kind of new investment that would attract overseas millionaires and billionaires while raising revenue for the country.

The administration has also tried to sell to wealthy foreigners on being approved for the visa quickly, with its website saying visa seekers would be approved in “record time” and in “a matter of weeks.”

But in the same court filing where DHS revealed shockingly low application numbers, the agency also admitted that Gold Card visa seekers are not given special treatment to get approved quicker than applicants of other visas.

“Gold Card applicants will not necessarily have their petitions adjudicated faster than any non-Gold-Card applicant,” DHS said in the filing.

The Trump Gold Card fits right into the Oval Office, which the president has decked out in gold decor. Ken Cedeno/REUTERS

The Gold Card has also been plagued by delays and questions surrounding its legality. The program is currently facing a lawsuit from the Affirmative Litigation Democracy Defenders Fund, and questions on the program’s legality is part of the reason why wealthy foreigners are staying away from it, CNBC reported.

It appears just one public figure has implied that they have received a Gold Card, but even that appeared to be a fluke.

Rapper Nicki Minaj, who made a public pivot to MAGA earlier this year, made a series of posts online in which she implied that she had received a Trump Gold Card.

The MAGA rapper implies that she has received a Trump Gold Card. Nicki Minaj/X