Trump’s Tacky New MAGA Spectacle at State Fair Revealed

President Donald Trump is hoping a giant Ferris wheel will revive public interest in his free and failing Great American State Fair.

Trump’s celebrations of America’s birthday began with an embarrassing string of concerts by artists from the retro circuit, most of whom quickly canceled their performances, blaming the links to his administration.

An incensed Trump then posted “cancel it” about the event to his administration, before announcing he would headline a rally himself at the State Fair as a replacement for the “highly paid, Third Rate `Artists,’” his team had booked.

Construction of the Freedom 250 Wheel for the Great American State Fair continues ahead of the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence, on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 20, 2026. Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

Trump’s speech will kick off the State Fair celebrations on June 24, while events will run between June 25 and July 10. That includes an “iconic” Ferris wheel which is being erected on the National Mall, as well as a shrunken version of the president’s proposed 250-foot “Triumphal Arch.”

The Freedom 250 social media team shared an AI-generated video earlier this month that attempted to depict what the State Fair will look like. Its socials now have pictures of the 110-foot wheel with Freedom 250 branding on each cabin.

The wheel is located on the National Mall between the U.S. Capitol and the Washington Monument, with Freedom 250 promising that patrons can “take in the view from the top, walk the state pavilions, and experience the best of America at the Great American State Fair.”

However, comments on Freedom 250’s Instagram post showing the wheel included, “Why are my tax dollars going towards my government putting on a carnival?,” and “This is way better than affordable gas, groceries, and rent!!”

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

The list of daily events has been released on the Freedom 250 website, which says there will be “musical performances” but does not mention any specific artists.

State Fair performers, including Martina McBride, Milli Vanilli, The Commodores, Young MC and Poison singer Bret Michaels all quickly distanced themselves from the concerts.

Freedom 250 post images of their branded ferris wheel. screen grab

However, rapper Vanilla Ice, who was one of the few acts not to cancel from the original string of concerts, still has a State Fair show on June 26 listed on his own website. C+C Music Factory is the only other act still performing on the night from the nine artists originally booked.

Vanilla Ice. Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images

Vanilla Ice is listed on the Freedom 250 website, but not C+C Music Factory. screen grab

A link from his site to the Freedom 250 website is offering people the opportunity to register for free tickets for the 58-year-old’s show, but does not mention C+C Music Factory.

Earlier this month, Vanilla Ice admitted he was confused about whether he was still booked at the State Fair after Trump said he wanted to ax the concert.

“I hope so, I don’t even know, I’m here marinating,” the rapper told Fox News. “But I’m honored to even be invited for this and I’ll be there, no matter what. This is gonna be an epic birthday for our country.”

He added, “Everybody’s invited, not divided, and this is what it should be... and who throws a better party than Trump? Let’s be honest, I’ve been to a few of them. This guy really knows how to throw a great party.”

Other events at the State Fair will include “MAHA Mondays” on June 29 covering “Everyday Health and Well Being” and “Longevity, Innovation & the Future of Health” on July 6.

Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., has used the “Make America Health Again” agenda in Trump’s administration.

Freedom 250’s website has no specific detail of what food will be available at the State Fair, or whether it will be cooked to MAHA-standards in beef tallow rather than vegetable oil. The MAHA movement also frowns upon soft drinks and fast food.