Trump’s Tacky UFC Birthday Bash Faces Major Disruption Threat

Donald Trump’s bizarre plan to host an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event at the White House could be severely hindered by the weather.

Washington, D.C., is already in the grip of extreme heat, with temperatures forecast to reach nearly 99 degrees Fahrenheit on Friday. Heavy thunderstorms are also expected.

By the time the $60 million UFC event takes place on Sunday—which just so happens to coincide with Trump’s 80th birthday—heavy thunderstorms could return, with lightning and even the possibility of a tornado potentially disrupting plans for the America 250 celebrations.

A forecast on the AccuWeather website warns that Sunday could bring hot and humid conditions, thunderstorms, and “downpours and lightning that could affect events at the White House.”

The White House grounds have been overturned to make way for the temporary arena where the UFC fight will be held. Nathan Howard/Reuters

Thousands of people, including Trump, are expected to attend the UFC event, where a massive structure nicknamed “The Claw” has been assembled on the White House lawn. The structure towers over the fighting arena, known as the Octagon.

The structure is not covered on all sides, meaning that any heavy rainfall or strong winds could be felt by both spectators and fighters.

A ground view of the "Claw" and the octagon fighting stage on the South Lawn of the White House. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Jared Guyer, a meteorologist at the Storm Prediction Center, told The New York Times that severe thunderstorms are possible across parts of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, “especially during Sunday afternoon and evening.”

Guyer added that the main threat to Trump’s UFC event is expected to be strong winds, although hail, lightning, and even a tornado cannot be ruled out.

Donald Trump is organizing the tacky event along with his top ally, UFC’s Dana White. Frank Franklin II/via REUTERS

The weather could leave the president facing an unhappy case of déjà vu. On June 14 last year, Trump organized a large military parade through the streets of Washington, D.C., to mark the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army.

The event, which fell on Trump’s 79th birthday, had to be moved earlier in the day because thunderstorms were forecast in the capital. The subsequent rainfall dampened both turnout and the mood throughout the day.

Craig Borsari, the UFC’s chief content officer, assured that the organization is aware of the potential for poor weather to disrupt Sunday’s event and that contingency plans are in place.

“But when you get into these scenarios where you’ve got rain, wind, lightning, you don’t know how long it’s going to be,” Borsari said during a media day on Wednesday. “We’ll get a much better idea when we’re 24 hours out from Sunday.”