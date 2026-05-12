Trump’s Tacky White House Dream Spirals Out of Control

President Donald Trump’s long-dreamed-of White House ballroom makeover has officially spiraled from vanity project into full-blown security operation—with taxpayers now staring down a staggering $1 billion price tag.

What began as President Donald Trump’s second-term push to bulldoze the East Wing and replace it with a lavish entertainment space is now being framed by the administration as a national security necessity after last month’s assassination attempt at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

According to Axios, the White House is expected to unveil a detailed proposal on Tuesday laying out the ballooning East Wing overhaul, which now reserves hundreds of millions of dollars for new security measures tied directly to Trump’s ballroom dream.

Plans for the ballroom include drone-proof roofing, bulletproof glass windows and a bomb shelter. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

The ballroom itself was originally pitched by Trump, 79, as a $200 million project funded by private donations. That number has since exploded as the administration folded the renovations into a broader Department of Homeland Security budget reconciliation package.

Included in the new proposal: a massive underground bunker beneath the ballroom and $220 million earmarked for “hardening” security at the White House with “bulletproof glass, drone detection technologies, chemical and other threat filtration and detection systems.”

Another $180 million would go toward a new White House security screening facility. The proposal also sets aside $500 million for Secret Service training and protection operations, plus another $100 million for security at “high-profile national events.”

After surviving three assassination attempts in two years, Trump has increasingly framed the ballroom expansion as an urgent security need rather than another one of his glitzy projects.

The White House Ballroom budget has ballooned from $200 million to a $1 billion spending proposal. Ken Cedeno/REUTERS

“We looked at all of the conditions that took place tonight, and I will say, you know, it’s not a particularly secure building,” Trump told reporters after the Correspondents’ Dinner attack. “We need the ballroom.”

White House spokesperson Davis Ingle doubled down on that argument in a statement provided to The Daily Beast last Friday.

“The White House applauds Congress’s latest proposal in its reconciliation package which includes additional funding for security infrastructure upgrades in relation to the long overdue East Wing Modernization Project,” Ingle said.

“Congress has rightly recognized the need for these funds,” he went on. “Due in part to the recent assassination attempt on President Trump at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, the proposal would provide the United States Secret Service with the resources they need to fully and completely harden the White House complex, in addition to the many other critical missions for the USSS.”

Trump, meanwhile, has continued bragging on Tuesday that the ballroom, which has doubled in size, is somehow “under budget and ahead of schedule”—even as they try to push through a billion-dollar spending proposal.

That rapidly expanding price tag is already causing panic among Republicans worried the East Wing project could torpedo broader DHS funding negotiations altogether.

“There is no way in hell that this will get 218 votes on the floor,” one frustrated White House official told Punchbowl News.

The American public also appears deeply unimpressed with Trump’s increasingly elaborate White House ambitions. An April ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll found 56 percent of Americans opposed the East Wing ballroom project, while just 28 percent supported it.

The ballroom drama comes as Trump’s second term has become increasingly defined by costly, headline-grabbing vanity projects.

Trump took to Truth Social to tease his Lincoln Memorial project that he said former President Joe Biden allowed to deteriorate. Donald Trump/Truth Social

Among them: a proposed 250-foot-tall “Arc de Trump” monument modeled after Paris’ Arc de Triomphe and a massively over-budget renovation of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.