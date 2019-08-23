Trump’s Takeover of the Trump Administration

If Mike Pompeo or John Bolton were running their respective departments, would Donald Trump have gone off on a toot about how much he would like to buy Greenland from the Danes?

Aides whispered he didn’t really mean it and it might have drifted onto the tall pile of previous loopy and quickly forgotten ideas if Trump hadn’t gotten in a snit after Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called his proposal “absurd.” He abruptly called off a planned visit to Denmark later this month, after calling Frederiksen “nasty.”

At least he didn’t go on to insult her with a low-ball offer. But in a world already dangerous, Trump, for fun, created something rotten in Denmark, our previously good neighbor in the North Atlantic. If he’d let his principals do their jobs, the appropriate officials would have met, hashed it out in the Roosevelt Room, and reined in the bumptious Trump before he made himself look foolish before the world.