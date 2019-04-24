Steve Mnuchin Misses Second Deadline on Trump Tax Returns

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin again delayed his decision on whether or not to to release six years of President Trump's tax returns in a Tuesday letter to House Ways and Means Committee chairman Richard Neal (D-MA), The New York Times reports. Mnuchin reportedly told Neal in the letter that the department could not comply with the committee's request for the tax returns “until it is determined to be consistent with law.” The secretary added that the department would make its final decision by May 6 after consulting with the Justice Department. In response, Neal said in a statement that he would “consult with counsel about my next steps.” Earlier this month, Neal formally requested the Internal Revenue Service to hand over six years of Trump's tax returns. Mnuchin missed the first deadline, citing the need for him to study the request's legality.

When Neal's request was made, Trump claimed his taxes were under audit and would not be able to release them until the audit was complete. White House spokesman Hogan Gidley reportedly echoed the president's sentiments on Tuesday. “As I understand it, the president is pretty clear, once he’s out of audit, he’ll think about doing it, but he is not inclined to do so at this time,” Gidley said on Fox News.