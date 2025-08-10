President Donald Trump wants homeless people to evacuate the nation’s capital.

“We’re having a News Conference tomorrow in the White House,” the president posted on Truth Social Sunday alongside pictures of homeless encampments. “I’m going to make our Capital safer and more beautiful than it ever was before. The Homeless have to move out, IMMEDIATELY.”

The president suggested that those who left Washington, D.C. would be given “places to stay,” albeit “FAR from the Capital.”

On a given night, about 5,000 of D.C. residents are unhoused, according to the Community Partnership for the Prevention of Homelessness.

Trump said further that “The Criminals” would be “put in jail where you belong,” which he said would happen “very fast, just like the Border,” only “easier.”

“There will be no ‘MR. NICE GUY,’” Trump added. “We want our Capital BACK,”

Trump’s assault on D.C’s unhoused population comes after he signed an executive order last month directing major cities and state authorities to begin clearing homeless encampments.

That order claimed that “shifting homeless individuals into long-term institutional settings” will “restore public order,” adding that “surrendering our cities and citizens to disorder and fear is neither compassionate to the homeless nor other citizens.”

It further gives federal grant-making priority to cities that follow Trump’s directive to ban homeless street encampments and enforce laws against public drug use and squatting, while also blocking funding for supervised drug-use sites.

The move, which in turn follows a 2024 Supreme Court decision allowing urban authorities to ban homeless camping, met with immediate backlash from the National Coalition for the Homeless.

Trump's bizarre Sunday Truth Social screed follows after he ordered large city and state authorities to begin clearing homeless camps across the country. REUTERS/Mike Blake

In a statement quoted by Reuters, the advocacy group took aim at the Trump administration’s “concerning record of disregarding civil rights and due process” and warned, “These actions will push more people into homelessness and divert resources away from those in need.”