Trump’s Tie to Whistleblower Report Tulsi Hid in Safe Busted

The whistleblower complaint that Trump’s spy chief locked away in a safe implicated someone with close ties to the president of having contact with foreign intelligence.

A whistleblower’s lawyer told The Guardian that last spring, the National Security Agency detected what the outlet reported on Saturday as “an unusual call” between someone associated with foreign intelligence and an individual close to President Donald Trump.

When National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard was informed, she took a paper copy of the memo to White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles. The day after that meeting, she instructed the NSA to send the highly classified details to her office instead of publishing them, according to the whistleblower’s attorney Andrew P. Bakaj.

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 09: U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard attends a Cabinet meeting at the White House on October 09, 2025 in Washington, DC. President Donald Trump spoke on the Israel and Hamas ceasefire and hostage deal saying the hostages may be released next week. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Gabbard was accused of hiding the complaint made against her in a safe. Bakaj, who was briefed on the sensitive phone call, told The Guardian that the whistleblower first contacted the office of the intelligence community inspector general about the burying of the highly classified materials on April 17, 2025.

The whistleblower then filed a formal complaint on May 21, 2025. That complaint did not become known to Congress until November.

A leaked memo revealed that the complaint accused Gabbard of refusing to share a “highly classified intelligence report” for “political purposes.” Tamara Johnson, the inspector general at the time, dismissed the complaint last June because she “could not determine if the allegations appear credible.”

Alexa Henning, deputy chief of staff for the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI), slammed the Guardian’s report on X, saying the “leaker lied.”

A post from Deputy Chief of Staff Alexa Henning in response to The Guardian's report on X. Screenshot/Alexa Henning/X

DNI press secretary Olivia Coleman also called the report false in a statement to The Daily Beast, blaming “self-serving actors” for “leaking lies and half-truths.”

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 23: U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard attends an event where President Donald Trump delivered an announcement on his Homeland Security Task Force in the State Dinning Room of the White House on October 23, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump declared the task force a success, claiming that more than 3,000 cartel and foreign terrorists have been arrested. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) Alex Wong/Getty Images

“Every single action taken by DNI Gabbard was fully within her legal and statutory authority,” Coleman told the Beast.

She said the DNI could not “debunk” the “lies and false reporting” because the office is “committed to protecting classified sources, methods, and the Whistleblower’s rights.”

Coleman also reiterated that the complaint had been dismissed by Johnson, who was appointed under former President Joe Biden, and the current inspector general, Christopher Fox.

Trump has repeatedly undermined Gabbard. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Johnson did inform the whistleblower in her determination letter that the person could bring the complaint to Congress. She said the whistleblower needed to receive guidance from the DNI on how to submit information to lawmakers due to the sensitive nature of the complaint.

Gabbard claimed in a nearly 600-word X post on Saturday that Johnson did not inform her that the whistleblower wanted to take the complaint to Congress. While she knew about the complaint and confirmed that it was kept in a safe, she denied that she “hid” the information and first saw the complaint two weeks ago.

She slammed Virginia Senator Mark Warner, who is the top Democrat on the Senate intelligence committee, and “his friends in the Propaganda Media” for perpetuating that narrative.

DNI Tulsi Gabbard posted on X addressing the whistleblower complaint. She claimed she saw it for the first time two weeks ago. Screenshot/Tulsi Gabbard/X

The spy chief said she was informed that she needed to provide security guidance to share the complaint with Congress in December.

“I took immediate action to provide the security guidance to the Intelligence Community Inspector General who then shared the complaint and referenced intelligence with relevant members of Congress last week,” she posted.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard enters the Fulton County Election HUB as the FBI takes Fulton County 2020 Election ballots. AP

While Gabbard said she sent guidance to the inspector general, Bakaj, the whistleblower’s attorney, sent a letter to Gabbard on Tuesday stating that his client had not received such direction.

The letter stated that if the DNI did not provide security guidance by Friday, then Bakaj would share an unclassified briefing with the House and Senate intelligence committees on Feb. 9. He also attached a copy of his correspondence to Gabbard, sent on Nov. 21, 2025, asking how his client should approach Congress with the complaint.

