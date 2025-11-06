Trump’s Top Goons Turn on Him to Sink Deadly Operation

Trump administration officials told lawmakers on Capitol Hill that the U.S. does not have legal justification to support launching strikes inside Venezuela.

Top officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and an official from the White House Office of Legal Counsel, attended the classified briefing on Wednesday where they told lawmakers the U.S. is not currently planning to launch a land strike inside Venezuela, according to CNN.

While the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel (OLC) did draw up an opinion to justify the strikes against suspected drug boats in the Caribbean, it did not permit land strikes inside the South American country or other territories as President Donald Trump has been plotting, according to four sources cited in the report.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio arriving for a closed-door briefing with lawmakers and other top officials on November 5, 2025 on Capitol Hill. Tom Brenner/Getty Images

While officials have not completely ruled out taking action in the future, the plan appears sunk for now.

The Daily Beast reached out to the White House for comment.

The revelations made during the briefing this week also cast doubt on what Trump said while taking reporters’ questions during a roundtable less than two weeks ago.

“Even the land is a concern because I told them that’s going to be next, you know the land is going to be next,” Trump declared.

The administration is reportedly seeking a separate legal opinion from the Justice Department to justify launching strikes against land targets without congressional authorization, but no decision to move forward with an attack inside Venezuela.

However, a U.S. official warned CNN that when it comes to policy “what is true one day may very well not be the next.”

But Trump recently expressed reservations about launching military action to oust Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro to top aides, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth departs the U.S. Capitol following a closed-door briefing with lawmakers and Secretary of State Marco Rubio on November 5, 2025 on Capitol Hill. Tom Brenner/Tom Brenner/Getty Images

The U.S. has been building up its military presence in the Caribbean with the Ford Carrier Strike Group also being put under the authority of U.S. Southern Command as the Pentagon has intensified its strikes on suspected drug boats.

According to those in the briefing, lawmakers were told that the military is only moving further assets to the region to support counternarcotics operations and intelligence gathering.

Since early September, the U.S. military has carried out 16 strikes on 17 vessels in the Caribbean and Pacific killing at least 67 people.

One of the suspected drug boats that was targeted by the Trump administration in September. Truth Social/Donald Trump

Two survivors were also rescued after an attack last month and returned to their home countries rather than being prosecuted.

The move has raised questions over whether the administration does have evidence tying the targeted boats to drug trafficking. Officials have repeatedly insisted they do have intelligence to back their claims but have provided no proof.

On Thursday evening, the Senate will vote on legislation that would limit the president’s ability to launch attacks against Venezuela.

The bipartisan war powers resolution, led by Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine, would move to prevent a land attack on Venezuela without the administration receiving congressional authorization.