Trump’s Trade War to Spike Cost of All-Important Household Staple

Americans can expect to pay more for toilet paper as President Donald Trump wipes away decades of goodwill with the country’s northern neighbors.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has vowed to hit the U.S. with the same tariffs that Trump has imposed on it, unveiling a list of nearly 900 goods that will be taxed at 25 percent to 50 percent starting in September—and toilet paper is on the list.

That will likely raise the price of a household staple that already rose because of Trump’s second-term tariffs. Procter & Gamble, the maker of Charmin toilet paper, said last summer that the “Liberation Day” levies alone forced it to raise prices on its paper products by 25 percent.

It is unclear how much further Canada’s new retaliatory tariffs will spike toilet paper costs. Most paper products that Americans buy are produced domestically, but companies rely on lumber-rich Canada for raw materials.

The Washington-based Costco’s private-label paper products (Kirkland) are mostly sourced from Canada, according to The Guardian. In 2024, the United States imported $328 million worth of toilet paper from Canada, far more than it received from any other nation.

Reached for comment, the White House told the Daily Beast in a statement: “Canada was offered the most generous trade deal of any of America’s trading partners despite being overwhelmingly reliant on access to the American economy, which is over 12-times larger than Canada’s economy.”

President Donald Trump is in a full-blown trade war with the Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

It continued, “Canada rejected that deal to demand continued one-sided access to the American market with no reciprocity. President Trump was given a resounding Election Day mandate to put American workers, farmers, and businesses first, and the Administration will continue to deliver while lowering costs for everyday families.

Estimates from the Statista Consumer Market Outlook in 2018 pegged Americans as the world’s biggest toilet paper users per capita, followed by Germany and the United Kingdom. The research determined that the average American uses over 141 rolls of toilet paper annually.

Trump, 80, has been hammered by Democrats and longtime voters alike for not prioritizing the affordability crisis that has Americans struggling to afford groceries. Just this week, a three-time Trump voter called out the president live on MS Now and told him to cut the “bulls--t” and focus on bringing costs down.

While countless other Americans have called on the president to do the same, Trump remains obsessed with his own vanity projects in Washington, D.C., and continues to fight an unpopular war with Iran that has spiked gas prices and has no end date in sight.