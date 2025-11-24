Trump’s Transport Goon Mocked Over Travel Dress Code Obsession

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy can’t seem to put his weird fixation to rest.

The former professional lumberjack has continued his crusade against comfort, pushing his “civility campaign” for airport travelers forward in the media once again.

Speaking with reporters at Newark International Airport in New Jersey on Monday, Duffy, 54, stressed the importance of his efforts to “restore courtesy and class to air travel,” especially in anticipation of holiday season-induced travel rush.

“I think it’s important as we travel that we think about not just ourselves, not just our families, but we think about those who are around us,” Duffy said. “Maybe we should say please and thank you to our pilots and to our flight attendants.”

US President Donald Trump, with US Congressman Sean Duffy (L), speaks in the Cabinet Room of the White House on January 24, 2019. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

“Dressing with respect—whether it’s a pair of jeans and a decent shirt, I would encourage people to maybe dress a little better, which encourages us to maybe behave a little better," he continued. “Let’s try not to wear slippers and pajamas as we come to the airport.”

Duffy’s comments on Monday mirror the sentiments he shared during a Fox Business Network interview on Thursday, where he said that “the golden age in transportation truly begins with you, the passenger.”

“We have unruly passengers on airplanes. People dress up like they’re going to bed when they fly,” Duffy told former flight attendant Cheryl Casone.

Internet users were quick to pile on Duffy’s excessive focus on what travelers wear to the airport—pointing out the ridiculousness of equating clothing choices to actual problems with air travel.

Responding to a video of Duffy’s appearance at Newark airport shared to X by journalist Aaron Rupar, @libdunkmedia said, “Shouldn’t he be telling the airlines to make planes more comfortable... not you know people dressing for the 1 cubic foot of space they’re currently afforded.”

“If the airlines stopped making flying feel like a super long public bus ride, maybe people would,” wrote X user @AlextheHumanoid.

Journalist Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) shared a clip of Duffy's address from Fox News, to which internet users shared their thoughts on his fashion policy. Aaron Rupar via X

“Why is he so obsessed with this?” wrote X user @CahnEmily.

Sharing a screenshot detailing the Trump administration’s decision to eliminate cash compensation requirements for delayed passengers, X user @womandalorian27 responded,″so now it’s okay for airlines to delay or cancel our flights without compensation, but we’re expected to “dress up” for them? go f--- yourself."

The Daily Beast has reached out to the Department of Transportation for comment.

Duffy’s continual efforts to police air travelers’ clothing choices come amid a historic period of air safety concerns.