Trump’s Travel Is Giving Secret Service Agents Coronavirus: WaPo
CAN’T WORK FROM HOME
President Donald Trump’s recent travel has left multiple Secret Service agents sick with the new coronavirus, The Washington Post reports. When he traveled to Florida in July, one of the states hit hardest by the pandemic, one of the five members of his advance team contracted COVID-19, and five other agents were required to fill those duties while the advance team was quarantined. Two others caught the virus while on duty at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. In all, dozens of Secret Service agents have reportedly either been infected while traveling with the president or quarantined because of contact with another exposed agent. Trump continues to hold large gatherings, including speaking before crowds as he closed the Republican National Convention Thursday and held a campaign rally in New Hampshire Friday.