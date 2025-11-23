Trump’s Treasury Czar Torched for Absurd Inflation Solution

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is being mocked for giving head-scratching advice to cash-strapped Americans struggling with inflation.

Bessent shared his extreme hack for avoiding the worst of inflation during an appearance on Meet the Press on Sunday, where he also passionately argued that inflation hadn’t risen.

The multimillionaire told host Kristen Welker: “I can tell you that the Council of Economic Advisers have studied. You know the best way to bring your inflation rate down? Move from a blue state to a red state.”

MSNBC

Bessent added: “Blue state inflation is half a percent higher, and that is because they don’t deregulate, they keep prices up, energy is higher.”

Just before Bessent’s migration suggestion, Welker stated that consumer prices had gone up since Trump’s tariffs were introduced in April, to which Bessent responded: “No, no, no, no. They weren’t. Inflation hasn’t gone up.”

The former hedge fund manager pushed any blame over to Joe Biden, adding, “And Kristen, the one thing we’re not going to do is do what the Biden administration did and tell the American people they don’t know how they feel.”

MSNBC

“They are traumatized and, over the Biden inflation, we have slowed inflation, and we are working very hard to bring it down.”

On X, viewers were perplexed by the idea that a mass exodus from blue states would solve the country’s cost of living crisis.

“Great message. Tired of high grocery prices? Sell your home, find a new job, buy a new home, move somewhere else, start life over. Magic! Now your grocery bill is $10 less,” one person wrote.

Another argued: “You need to look at the other side of the coin. Move to a red state and watch your income automatically be reduced by at least 20%. If you are really fortunate, it will be cut by 50%. Now you are worse off than ever.”

“Totally feasible advice for people with a net worth of $600 million. Now let’s talk about the rest of us,” a third mocked.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

While Bessent claimed that the GOP was not going to “tell the American people they don’t know how they feel” about financial struggles, Donald Trump lashed out at complaints that the crisis was a fabricated issue earlier in November.