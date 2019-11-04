CHEAT SHEET
Trump’s Trip to UFC Match Cost About $60,000
President Trump’s visit to a New York City Ultimate Fighting Championship match cost about $60,000, The Washington Post reports. The Republican National Committee reportedly picked up the tab for cage-side seats for Trump, his two sons, and his guests: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC), and Rep. Peter King (R-NY). The cost included catering and security, and it is reportedly unclear how much each seat cost. Tickets available to the public were being sold for anywhere between about $100 to almost $700. An RNC official told the Post they paid because Trump attended. House lawmakers are only supposed to take gifts, like free sporting event tickets, if the event is a political fundraiser. The fight wasn’t a fundraiser, so it’s unclear how the three members of Congress got approval to accept the tickets. Spokespersons for McCarthy, King, Meadows have not commented publicly about the matter.
Video of the event showed Trump getting cheered and booed at the UFC match, not long after he got booed at D.C.’s Nationals Park during Game 5 of the World Series. The RNC also reportedly paid $465 per seat for the president, 11 lawmakers, and other senior White House staffers to attend the game between the Washington Nationals and the Houston Astros.