Trump’s Truth Social Appears to Just Be a Twitter Knockoff

Donald Trump Jr. on Tuesday evening posted a screenshot ostensibly revealing the look and feel of Truth Social, his father’s Twitter competitor that appears to be just a Twitter knockoff. “Time for some Truth!!!” junior captioned an image of his father’s alleged first post to the as-yet-launched platform: “Get Ready! Your favorite President will see you soon!” The screenshot seemed to demonstrate that Truth Social will compete with Twitter by looking almost exactly like Twitter: The twice-impeached former president’s inaugural post included a red “verified” checkmark badge, not much different from Twitter’s blue checkmark, and the same exact engagement icons—a thought bubble for replies, repeat symbol for retweets, and a heart for likes—as Twitter. Notably, too, the former first son’s screenshot appeared to edit or remove the number of reposts his father’s maiden post received.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- PARTNER UPDATE
- 3
- 4
- PARTNER UPDATE
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10