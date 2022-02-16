Trump’s Truth Social Appears to Just Be a Twitter Knockoff

CHEAT SHEET
    Donald Trump Jr. on Tuesday evening posted a screenshot ostensibly revealing the look and feel of Truth Social, his father’s Twitter competitor that appears to be just a Twitter knockoff. “Time for some Truth!!!” junior captioned an image of his father’s alleged first post to the as-yet-launched platform: “Get Ready! Your favorite President will see you soon!” The screenshot seemed to demonstrate that Truth Social will compete with Twitter by looking almost exactly like Twitter: The twice-impeached former president’s inaugural post included a red “verified” checkmark badge, not much different from Twitter’s blue checkmark, and the same exact engagement icons—a thought bubble for replies, repeat symbol for retweets, and a heart for likes—as Twitter. Notably, too, the former first son’s screenshot appeared to edit or remove the number of reposts his father’s maiden post received.