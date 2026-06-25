Trump’s Truth Social Sinks to Embarrassing New Low

Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), the president’s media company that operates Truth Social, has seen its stock price plummet to an all-time low.

The company, which trades on the Nasdaq under Donald Trump’s initials, DJT, closed on Wednesday at $7.52 a share, dipping below its previous all-time low of $7.76, according to Futurism.

What’s even more embarrassing is just how far the company’s stock has fallen from its peak.

The company's stock price has been in freefall since the start of the year. Google

When Truth Social was first launched in 2022 to give the 80-year-old president a platform to post whatever he wanted on social media without restrictions, TMTG’s stock was worth more than $90 a share.

The share price soon plummeted but occasionally rebounded, rising back to around $40 in the wake of Trump’s 2024 election victory and his January 2025 inauguration.

However, as Futurism senior editor Victor Tangermann noted, Truth Social’s stock has been “circling the drain for over a year now” and is slipping into increasingly dire territory.

Not even Trump’s addiction to posting on Truth Social is helping the company. Clive Mason/Getty Images

The slide to around $7.52 means the stock is down more than 41 percent since the start of 2026 and more than 57 percent from this time last year.

The falling stock price isn’t the only turbulence TMTG has experienced. Last month, it was reported that Truth Social’s parent company posted a net loss of more than $400 million in the first quarter.

TMTG also reported revenue of just over $870,000 for the first three months of the year, according to a company filing.

In a statement, the company said the “vast bulk” of the losses were “unrealized losses” in the cryptocurrency market after it took the risky step of heavily investing in bitcoin.

After reaching all-time highs in late 2025, the volatile cryptocurrency suffered a major crash and is currently trading at around 50 percent below its peak.

TMTG said other losses included “equity securities ($368.7 million), accreted interest ($11.5 million), and stock-based compensation ($11.8 million).”

TMTG was also rocked by the surprise departure of its chief executive officer, Devin Nunes, in April.

Devin Nunes did not give a specific reason why he was leaving the constantly struggling media company. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call via Getty

In a statement posted on Truth Social, Nunes, a former Republican congressman from California and longtime Trump ally, said it was an “appropriate time” for him to step aside and allow a new leader to “steer Trump Media through its current transition phase.”