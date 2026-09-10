Trump’s Twisted Revenge Scheme Ends in Humiliating Fiasco

A Trump goon tasked with investigating the president’s political enemies has thrown in the towel.

Joe diGenova submitted his resignation to Attorney General Todd Blanche on Thursday after less than five months at the Justice Department, according to ABC News.

Sources told the outlet diGenova’s resignation comes amid frustration from Trump and senior DOJ officials regarding his oversight of the so-called “grand conspiracy” investigation in Florida.

“I resigned by letter today at 3 o’clock,” diGenova told the outlet. “It was an honor and a privilege to serve the president and the department.”

“I’m not going to say anything further. I wish them well,” he added.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the DOJ for comment.