Trump’s UFC Buddy Comes Up With Bizarre Reason He Can’t Be Racist

One of Donald Trump’s most loyal MAGA allies says the president is definitely and totally not racist because he used to call Michael Jackson a friend.

“These things that he’s a racist and he’s a Nazi and he’s this and that—I mean, Donald Trump, all this stuff’s coming out now,” UFC chief Dana White told The New Yorker.

“You know, the Michael movie just came out,” he went on. “You see all these videos now popping up of Trump defending Michael Jackson and the type of person that he was and that Michael Jackson was around his children and around his family a lot.”

Dana White says Trump can’t be racist because he defended Michael Jackson from child sexual abuse allegations. Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

New Yorker editor David Remnick was quick to push back on White’s comments. “Wait a minute, Dana,” he said. “Michael Jackson—as talented as he was, as brilliant as he was, was a deeply, deeply flawed human being, to say the least.”

“I don’t know if that’s true,” White said of the child abuse allegations that emerged against Jackson during his lifetime. “I can tell you the president had a very good relationship with Michael Jackson and had Michael Jackson around his kids all the time.”

“You know, defended him when that stuff was going down,” he went on. “So to call the guy a racist is crazy. He’s not a racist.”

Trump burst onto the political scene by baselessly questioning whether President Barack Obama, who he’s since compared to an ape, was really born in Hawaii. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

It’s true that the president did maintain something of a friendly relationship with Michael Jackson. Their paths are thought to have first crossed in 1988, when Trump attended Jackson’s “Bad World Tour” concert at Madison Square Garden, and Jackson later went on to live in Trump Tower in New York.

Trump also defended Jackson from child sexual abuse accusations that first emerged against the singer in the 1990s and continued to dog his career right up to his death in 2009. The president stood by Jackson even as the scandals have marred his legacy, posting in 2015 an earlier photo of them together in which he described the pop star as “very misunderstood” and “a great talent.”

It is also true that Trump has faced repeated and often serious accusations of racism throughout both his time in office and during his earlier career as a real estate mogul and reality TV star.

White has established himself a staunch ally of the president’s. Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

The Justice Department, in 1973, in fact sued one of Trump’s companies for allegedly refusing to rent to Black tenants and lying about apartment availability.

Trump later took out newspaper ads in 1989 urging the death penalty for five Black and Latino teenagers after they were wrongfully accused of assaulting a white female jogger in Central Park. They became known as the Central Park Five and were eventually exonerated.

A number of former Trump employees alleged discriminatory treatment of Black workers at his companies throughout the 1990s, including claims that managers at Trump’s casinos would shoo Black staff from certain rooms when high-profile clients visited the venues.

Trump first rose to prominence as a political force in the U.S. pushing baseless conspiracy theories that President Barack Obama is not a U.S. citizen, though he was born in Hawaii.

Korey Wise, Raymond Santana Jr., Yusef Salaam, Antron McCray, and Kevin Richardson became known as the “Central Park Five.” Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Trump has, throughout his time as a political figure, referred to Black neighborhoods as “violent hellholes” and African nations as “s–thole countries.” He has also posted videos depicting the Obamas as apes, and framed undocumented migrants as “criminals” who are “poisoning the blood of our country.”

White, pressed on the Obama-ape post in his interview with Remnick over the weekend, doubled down on his defense of the president.

“I don’t know about the Obama thing, to speak on that,” he said. “I’ve never seen it. I didn’t know that. But I can tell you this: He’s not racist. He’s not fascist. He loves this country. And if you’re an American—race, religion, whatever it is—President Trump is on your team. That I can guarantee you.”

The president has been hyping his UFC birthday fight for months. Kylie Cooper/Reuters