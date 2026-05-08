Trump’s UFC Pal Cornered on Being a MAGA ‘Glazer’

Donald Trump’s top pal in sports was cornered on his die-hard support of the president during a contentious appearance on The Breakfast Club podcast.

Charlamagne tha God pressed UFC CEO Dana White on how he is able to so proudly back Trump, even as many of his company’s fans are reeling from his sky-high gas prices and disagree with his war with Iran.

“I can understand that, you know, that’s your friend, but when your friend has a disapproval rating of 62 percent, record high, people say they don’t like his handling of the Iran war, the economy’s s----y, cost of living for people is f----d up, why can’t you tell your friend he’s failing the people?” Charlamagne asked.

White responded, “He’s the president of the United States.”

“He’s still your friend, though!” Charlamagne fired back.

Donald Trump sat between Dana White, left, and Elon Musk, right, during an April 2025 fight night. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

White refused to condemn his pal, saying: “Yeah, I know. But you know, for me to get involved in, it’s like if your friend had a—I’m sure people disagree with you that are friends with you and everybody has friends that you disagree [with], doesn’t mean you’re not friends with them anymore.”

Charlamagne, 47, implored White, 56, to at least offer the president some constructive criticism.

“Why can’t you tell your friend he’s failing the people?” he asked. “Because these are the same people who make UFC a success.”

Dana White campaigned for President Donald Trump and even spoke during an Election Night event at Mar-a-Lago. Win McNamee/Getty Images

White, who Forbes estimates has a net worth of $600 million, said he disagrees with the assertion that Trump is failing the everyday people who make up the UFC’s fan base.

“I think that when the president is done in three years, people will look back on and realize a lot of the good things,” White continued. “See, I’m closer to him, too, and I see all the good things that he does that a lot of people either don’t see or don’t want to see.”

White did not specify what Trump was doing under the radar that he likes so much, though the two men are working together to put on a UFC Fight Night on the White House lawn in June.

President Donald Trump shows an image of the White House with a UFC Octagon—a mock-up of his June event scheduled on the lawn of the executive residence. Kylie Cooper/Kylie Cooper/Reuters

Charlamagne was unmoved by White’s answers. He told the MMA executive not to be a “glazer,” which is slang for a sycophant.

“But don’t be a glazer, though, Dana,” Charlamagne said.

“Don’t be a what?” White asked.

“A glazer,” Charlamagne said. “Like somebody that just tells him he’s great. A yes man, basically.”

“I don’t think anybody’s ever accused me of being a yes man,” White answered.

White said he does not view himself as overtly political, but in the same breath said that he is “OK” with knowing that his full-throated backing of Trump in 2024 helped the president win the support of young men who watch UFC.

“So you’re responsible for the high tariffs and the high inflation costs?” Charlamagne asked next.

“I guess so,” a chuckling White answered. “I guess so if that’s the way you want to look at it. It’s all my fault.”