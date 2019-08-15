CHEAT SHEET
Trump’s U.S. Attorney Suggests Philadelphia DA to Blame for Police Shootout
U.S. Attorney William McSwain suggested Wednesday evening’s shootout in Philadelphia that left six officers injured was caused by a “new culture of disrespect for law enforcement” which was “promoted and championed” by the city’s District Attorney Larry Krasner.
“We’ve now endured over a year and a half of the worst kinds of slander against law enforcement—the DA routinely calls police and prosecutors corrupt and racist, even ‘war criminals’ that he compares to Nazis,” McSwain wrote in a Thursday statement. “This vile rhetoric puts our police in danger.” The U.S. attorney also suggested Krasner’s “lawlessness” and lack of “robust enforcement” in the city led to the alleged shooter Maurice Hill being able to commit the crime, despite having a “long rap sheet.”
The prosecutor also said his office would be investigating Wednesday’s shooting and “considering all options.” During a Wednesday night appearance on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show, McSwain also said Krasner was a “[George] Soros-funded” prosecutor who avoided prosecuting crimes despite the crime rate skyrocketing.