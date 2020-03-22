Trump’s Using ‘Chinese Virus’ to Pull a Fast One on Dems

As President Trump changed his tune about the coronavirus this past week, shifting on a dime from shrugging it off to calling it “the invisible enemy” America is at war with, he also began referring to it as the “Chinese Virus.”

Using racist or racially inflected language, and waiting for Democrats to respond with fury, is a go-to move for Trump. Remember when people complained about the conditions of the detention centers holding migrants at the border, and Trump tweeted that four congresswomen of color, three of them born in America, should “go back” to the countries they came from? Remember the hysterical pitch he reached ahead of the 2018 elections tweeting about a caravan of migrants?

Steve Bannon explained the strategy, in the 2017 interview that led to his ouster from the administration: “The Democrats,” he told Robert Kuttner of the American Prospect, “the longer they talk about identity politics, I got ’em. I want them to talk about racism every day. If the left is focused on race and identity, and we go with economic nationalism, we can crush the Democrats.”