‘Total Catastrophe’
Trump’s Tirade: Tells Dem Congresswomen to Leave U.S.
Without mentioning names, President Donald Trump suggested that “progressive Democrat Congresswomen” not born in the United States should go back home in a series of early Sunday morning tweets. The president has lately engaged in a war of words with Ilhan Omar, the Democratic House member from Minnesota who was born in Somalia. In his tweet, he only referred to congresswomen “who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all).” He accused them of “viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run.” He then suggested that they go back and “fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came” before coming back to “show us how it is done.” He ended the tirade with a reference to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s own struggle with progressive voices of the Democratic Party. “I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements!” This is not the first time Trump has questioned whether a political foe is truly American. He led the birtherism charge against President Barack Obama for years.