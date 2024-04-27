Bodycam of DA Caught Speeding Shows Her Calling Police Chief

A New York district attorney who was caught speeding and refused to stop was seen on bodycam footage calling the local police chief to complain about the “asshole” officer who pursued her home. Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley admitted that she was driving 55 mph in a 35 mph zone on Monday in Webster but nonetheless called Webster Chief of Police Dennis Kohlmeier and asked him “can you please tell them to leave me alone?” WHAM reported that after being told she was speeding she replied, “I don’t really care.” When the cop tells her, “I’m doing my job. You say you’re a DA?” she replied, “I am THE DA!” before calling him an “asshole.” “What do you want us to do, not do our jobs because it’s you?” the officer asks Doorley. She changed her tune on Tuesday when she pleaded guilty in municipal court saying, “I believe in accepting responsibility for my actions and had no intention of using my position to receive a benefit.”