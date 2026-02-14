Trump’s Valentine’s Post Overrun With Brutal Epstein Taunts

The White House’s Valentine’s Day message quickly turned into something far less romantic—at least in the replies.

What was meant to be a feel-good holiday post featuring President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump was swiftly hijacked Saturday, as social media users flooded the comment section with a very different kind of message: relentless reminders of the president’s ties to convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Within an hour of the Valentine’s Day post going live on X, the replies devolved into an endless stream of memes and edited photos. Users nixed Melania from the original photo to pair Trump, 79, with the late convicted sex offender in a barrage of crude images.

The White House's original Valentine's Day post. Screenshot/The White House/X

One widely circulated post featured a doctored image of Trump seated across from Epstein at a candlelit dinner, the two gazing into each other’s eyes. Splashed across the image in bright pink lettering: “Pedo Valentine Day.” The post racked up thousands of likes within hours.

One X user replied to the White House Valentine’s Day post with a romantic card of their own. Hectorhs85/X

That was just the start.

Other users piled on with their own versions of Trump and Epstein-themed Valentine’s cards, many leaning into the same blunt message. One image mimicked the White House’s original post but replaced the caption with: “Happy Valentine’s Day to All the Pedos We Will Protect You.”

Another dragged the first lady back into the mix, editing her alongside Trump, Epstein, and Ghislaine Maxwell into a parody of the Friends cast—complete with the sitcom’s signature font.

X user posts a meme of the president and Melania Trump alongside convicted sex traffickers Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. SiyaaUnrated/X

A response to the White House Valentine's Day post, featuring Trump holding hands with Epstein instead of Melania. Screenshot/The White House/X

A response to the White House Valentine’s Day post, featuring a “redacted” Trump in reference to the Epstein files. Screenshot/The White House/X

The trolling spree wasn’t just random internet chaos. It tapped into a growing—and increasingly bipartisan—fixation on the Epstein files, which have roiled Washington in since the Department of Justice released a tranche of 3.5 million documents related to the investigation into Epstein late last month.

And now, some of the same demands that were echoed in memes are being made by lawmakers themselves.

Another X user trolled the President's Valentines Day post with a call to release the Epstein Files Smc429/X

Jeffrey Epstein's inner circle was made up of some of the richest and most powerful men in the world—including Donald Trump. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

One reply, edited over a Muppets version of Trump, Melania, Epstein, and Maxwell simply read: “Release the Epstein Files”—a slogan that has gained traction among lawmakers who are now openly clashing with Attorney General Pam Bondi, 60, over the Justice Department’s handling of the documents.

That internal GOP feud exploded earlier this Wednesday following a contentious hearing in which a photograph of Bondi revealed that her office had reviewed lawmakers’ search histories while examining the unredacted Epstein files.

The outrage isn’t limited to Capitol Hill.

Online, users have also begun targeting Bondi directly, with some Valentine’s Day replies taking aim at her alongside Trump. One meme showed Bondi whispering into Trump’s ear, stamped with the label: “Pedophile Protectors.”

One X user took a hit at President Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi over the Epstein files release. Twinwar/ X

The documents have referenced Trump more than 5,300 times, but unredacted files viewed by lawmakers this week reportedly mention the president more than 1 million times.

Still, the sheer volume of redacted documents has fueled speculation and intensified calls from both sides for full transparency.

GOP Rep. Thomas Massie and Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna have joined forces to propose legislation that would compel the DOJ to release the bulk of its remaining Epstein records.

U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) (C) speaks alongside U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) (L) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) during a news conference on the Epstein Files Transparency Act outside the U.S. Capitol on Nov. 18, 2025. Heather Diehl/Getty Images

Massie has also been publicly sparring with the Justice Department over the pace and scope of the disclosures in a showdown on X, supporting the resignation of a powerful Epstein associate.