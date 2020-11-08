CHEAT SHEET
Trump's Voter 'Fraud' Hotline Is Deluged With Prank Calls
Trump campaign staffers manning a hotline meant to collect cases of alleged voter fraud have been handling hundreds of calls a day. But ABC News reports that many of the callers are pranksters who just laugh or mock the president’s election loss before hanging up. The network also says that a split has developed within the campaign over Team Trump’s continuing legal challenges to the vote count, with some members declaring them pointless while others, like Rudy Giuliani, ignore the reality that Joe Biden has won.