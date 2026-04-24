Trump’s War Partner Reveals Cancer Battle

Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1
Millions of Americans Are Now Considered Canadian Thanks to New Law
🍁🍁🍁
Catherine Bouris 

Reporter

Published 04.24.26 5:07AM EDT 
American and Canadian flags
American and Canadian flags at the Canada - USA border near Blaine Washington and Aldergrove, British Columbia. The border between the two countries is the longest undefended border in the world. (Photo by Christopher Morris/Corbis via Getty Images) Christopher Morris/Corbis via Getty Images

Millions more Americans are eligible for Canadian citizenship after a new law was passed north of the border. The law, which took effect on December 15, opened up a pathway to claim citizenship by descent for anyone born before that date who can prove that they have a direct Canadian ancestor. Previously, citizenship by descent could only be passed down one generation. Under the new law, applicants can claim citizenship via a grandparent, great-grandparent, or even more distant ancestor. Since the change, Canada is experiencing an increase in applications from Americans now eligible to claim citizenship, as tensions between the neighboring countries continue to simmer due to President Donald Trump’s repeated threats to annex the country and turn it into the 51st state. A Washington-based immigration attorney who spoke to the Associated Press said that his practice was “pretty much flooded with this,” adding, “We’ve kind of shifted a lot of other work away in order to push these cases through.” Vancouver attorney Amndeep Hayer said his practice went from 200 citizenship cases a year to over 20 consultations a day, and he estimated that there are millions of Americans eligible for Canadian citizenship under the new law.

Read it at Associated Press

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2
Massive Tornadoes Destroy Homes and Leave Dozens Injured
RIPPED APART
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 04.24.26 9:59AM EDT 
KOCO 5 Tornado Enid
KOCO 5 News

A dozen people have been injured, and homes have been destroyed by a tornado in Oklahoma. Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management & Homeland Security spokesperson Keli Cain told CBS News that between 10 and 15 people have been injured in the city of Enid, but that no deaths have been reported. The National Weather Service said Thursday’s event has been categorized as a tornado, noting that power lines were downed and roofs were ripped off buildings as it passed through the 50,000-person city in Garfield County. Meanwhile, Vance Air Force Base, located in Enid, said it would be closed “until further notice” due to issues with water and power supplies. Enid Mayor David Mason said that a multi-agency effort, including local fire, police, and highway patrol responders, had been mobilized to help in the search and rescue. “The support from our community has been remarkable,” he said. “Local businesses have offered equipment and labor, residents have opened their doors, and supplies have poured in already.”

Read it at CBS News

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Partner update

The At-Home Blood Test Experts Trust for Longevity Health Testing
KNOW MORE
AD BY SiPhox Health
Published 04.23.26 12:00AM EDT 
A smiling woman displays a SiPhox Health EasyDraw blood collection device attached to her upper arm.
SiPhox Health

Between sleep scores, step counting, and macro tracking, a question may be nagging you: is this actually doing anything? Normally, the only way to get an answer is with an annual physical. SiPhox Health changes that, giving you a clear, data-driven picture of what’s going on inside your body whenever you want—all without visiting a lab.

SiPhox Health offers at-home blood tests that measure up to 60 biomarkers—like cholesterol, testosterone, and vitamin B12 (important for nerve function and red blood formation)—across panels like cardiovascular, metabolic, and hormonal health. To get started, sign up for a SiPhox Health membership and choose your health focus: longevity, thyroid, hormone, heart, or Ultimate 360, which covers all the above plus measures across liver, kidney, inflammation, and nutritional health. Choose how often you want to test, monthly, quarterly, every six months: it’s entirely up to you.

To collect your sample, you place the EasyDraw collector on your upper arm and it collects a small blood sample. Once complete, you’ll overnight your sample using a prepaid shipping label to a CLIA-certified lab to be processed (CLIA is the same federal standard required of hospital labs). Results are ready in as few as seven days, then delivered through a personalized dashboard in the app. Beyond the numbers, SiPhox Health turns your results into a roadmap. You’ll get recommendations for diet, supplements, exercise, and lifestyle changes so you can take direct action.

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If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

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3
‘Chef of the Year’ Accused of Murdering Wife in Campus Hotel Room
HORRIFIC CRIME
Donovan Lynch 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.24.26 10:05AM EDT 
Jeffrey MacDonald won a national culinary award for his work at UMass. Now he faces a first-degree murder charge. Credit: UMass.edu.
Jeffrey MacDonald won a national culinary award for his work at UMass. Now he faces a first-degree murder charge. Credit: UMass.edu. Keith Toffling Photography/UMass.edu

An award-winning campus chef at the University of Massachusetts Amherst is accused of brutally murdering his wife on school grounds. Jeffrey MacDonald, 36, served as executive sous chef for the college, winning the ‘Chef of the Year’ award from the American Culinary Federation last year. But on Wednesday, he told police he purposely beat his 31-year-old wife, Emma, “with the intent to kill his wife in doing so.” The gruesome incident happened in an on-campus hotel room and involved a fight between police and MacDonald. The chef allegedly hit one officer several times and threw objects at police in the course of the struggle. After containing MacDonald, police found his wife, who was also an employee of the school, unresponsive inside the room. The police report alleges MacDonald used his hands, feet, and other objects in the fatal assault. He was arrested and arraigned in Eastern Hampshire District Court on Thursday, where he pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder and assault and battery on a police officer. University of Massachusetts Chancellor Javier Reyes sent an email to staff telling them there was no current threat and sharing his thoughts on the violence. “I want to acknowledge that this is heartbreaking and deeply unsettling news for our campus. Our thoughts are with those affected, including the families, friends, and colleagues of the individuals involved,” he wrote.

Read it at The New York Post

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4
Shocking Safety Flaw Exposed After Plane Crash Killed Two
BLIND SPOT
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 04.24.26 9:21AM EDT 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 24: An Air Canada Express CRJ-900 sits on the runway after colliding with a Port Authority fire truck at LaGuardia Airport on March 24, 2026 in New York City. Flights into and out of LaGuardia airport have resumed after an Air Canada Express plane flight from Montreal collided with a fire truck on the tarmac killing the pilot as well as the co-pilot and leaving more than forty people injured. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

A critical gap in basic airport safety technology left a major U.S. runway effectively blind in the moments before a fatal collision last month, according to federal investigators. A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board into the crash at LaGuardia Airport found an emergency firetruck lacked a transponder—preventing the airport’s surface detection system from tracking it as an Air Canada Express flight approached to land. Two pilots were killed and dozens were injured. “Without transponder-equipped vehicles, the ASDE-X system could not uniquely identify each of the seven responding vehicles or reliably determine their positions, or tracks,” the report said. “As a result, the system was unable to correlate the track of the airplane with the track of Truck 1 … and did not predict a potential conflict.” The jet had been cleared to land roughly 20 seconds before emergency vehicles began moving. The aircraft was just 130 feet above the runway when the truck was cleared to cross. Controllers issued urgent stop instructions, but a crew member said they “did not realize the command was meant for them” until entering the runway. Investigators say runway warning lights also extinguished seconds before impact.

Read it at Mail Online

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This Growth Factor-Powered Serum Lifts Sagging Skin and Jowls in as Little as One Week
LIFT ME UP
Mia Maguire 

Commerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker

Published 04.22.26 8:38PM EDT 
PCA Skin Pro-Max Renewal Serum
Scouted/The Daily Beast/PCA Skin.

The Looker selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

When it comes to “anti-aging” skincare, retinoids (vitamin A derivatives like retinol and retinyl palmitate) and antioxidants such as vitamin C and niacinamide have long reigned as the gold standard, backed by decades of clinical research. But for concerns like laxity and sagging, growth factors are quickly emerging as the next frontier in firming and “lifting” skincare.

Of course, no topical can rival in-office treatments like radiofrequency, dermal fillers, and lasers (or surgical options like a facelift), but consider growth factors your next best line of defense. Enter PCA Skin’s Pro-Max Age Renewal Serum, a clinically backed formula designed to target loss of firmness (including jowling) and volume in as little as one week. In addition to softening fine lines, the serum helps reinforce the skin barrier and deliver lasting hydration.

PCA Skin Pro-Max Age Renewal Serum
Shop At PCA

According to the brand, the concentrated serum can lift sagging skin by up to 60 percent while reducing the appearance of coarse lines and wrinkles by up to 40 percent. One of the best parts of the serum is that it doesn’t cause irritation, dryness, or barrier disruption, often associated with other common anti-aging actives like retinoids, antioxidants, and exfoliants.

PCA Skin credits its patent-pending Micro Growth Factor Technology (MGF) for the serum’s impressive, fast-acting results. MGF is formulated to penetrate up to 10 times deeper than traditional growth factors, which tend to sit on the skin’s surface and therefore, don’t work their magic to the full potential. PCA Skin’s proprietary complex, on the other hand, works within the dermis to support collagen production and fibroblast activity. The formula is also bolstered by firming biopolymers and kangaroo paw extract, which helps smooth the look of lines—and fast. PCA Skin’s Pro-Max Age Renewal Serum is a high-tech shortcut to firmer, smoother, more resilient skin sans the downtime.

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5

Trump’s War Partner Reveals Cancer Battle

FIGHTING ON MANY FRONTS
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 04.24.26 9:50AM EDT 
President Donald Trump greets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as he arrives at the White House on April 07, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s buddy in arms, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has revealed he underwent cancer treatment. The 76-year-old, who is currently locked in conflicts in Iran, Lebanon, and Gaza, said on Friday that during his latest checkup, doctors found a malignant prostate tumor measuring less than a third of an inch. When that checkup took place remains unclear, but a source told CNN that it had been several months since the diagnosis and added that radiation therapy had been commenced two and a half months ago. In his announcement on social media, Netanyahu said he had delayed publishing his annual health report so it could not be used by Iran for propaganda. His office also released a doctor’s letter, which reported “an early detection of a very small lesions, with no metastases, as all other tests confirmed beyond any doubt.” It was revealed by Israeli authorities at the time that in December 2024, he underwent surgery for an enlarged prostate. “Thank God, I am healthy,” Netanyahu said. “I had a minor medical issue with my prostate that was completely treated.”

Benjamin Netanyahu/X
Benjamin Netanyahu/X
Read it at CNN

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6
Astronomers Discover Jupiter-Like Planet That Smells Like Urine
BIG FIND
Donovan Lynch 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.23.26 12:29PM EDT 
NASA's Juno spacecraft captures Jupiter in space. NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Image processing by Thomas Thomopoulos/Handout via REUTERS.
NASA's Juno spacecraft captures Jupiter in space. NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Image processing by Thomas Thomopoulos/Handout via REUTERS. NASA/via REUTERS

The legendary James Webb Space Telescope has discovered a new gem: a planet, similar to Jupiter, located several light-years away. Astronomers are calling it Epsilon Indi Ab and say it is about 7.6 times the mass of Jupiter, but is actually similar in size. Its temperature is believed to be on the cooler side, ranging from -70 degrees Celcius to 20 degrees Celsius. The scientists also found that, though its atmosphere is rich in ammonia, giving it an unfortunate smell of urine, there are also clouds of water. The author of the study detailing this new planet credited the telescope with making breakthrough discoveries like this one. “JWST is finally allowing us to study solar-system analogue planets in detail. If we were aliens, several light years away, and looking back at the Sun, JWST is the first telescope that would allow us to study Jupiter in detail,” said Elisabeth Matthews of the Max Planck Institute for Astronomy. James Mang of the University of Texas added that places that had seemed impossible to detect with a telescope are “now within reach, allowing us to probe the structure of these atmospheres, including the presence of clouds.”

Read it at The Independent

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7
PGA Golfer’s Shirtless Display Backfires Spectacularly
DROPPED THE BALL
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.23.26 5:13PM EDT 
Michael Brennan
Apr 7, 2026; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Michael Brennan tees off on the 17th hole during a practice round for the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images Bill Streicher/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Things got weird—fast—at the Zurich Classic after PGA Tour player, Michael Brennan, turned a routine hazard shot into a full-on shirtless spectacle. The 24-year-old was competing alongside teammate Johnny Keefer, 25, during Thursday’s opening round played at Tournament Players Club Louisiana when disaster struck on a par-5 closing hole. Brennan’s ball rolled up near the edge of the pond. But instead of opting for the safe drop, he went for it. Before attempting the risky shot, Brennan peeled off his shirt as he sized up the swing from the muddy bank. The gamble didn’t pay off. His shot barely escaped before it splashed right back into the water and settled even deeper in the hazard. The moment quickly made rounds online, with fans dubbing it an unexpected “thirst trap.” Despite the misfire, Brennan and Keefer managed to finish at 11-under par in the team-format event. The duo tied for fourth place, just a mere three shots behind the top team, Alex Smalley and Hayden Springer.

Read it at Outkick

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8
Most Streamed Spotify Artist of All-Time Revealed
CHART TOPPER
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.23.26 6:02PM EDT 
Spotify
Palestinian musician Firas Harb uses Spotify app on his mobile phone in Beit Sahour, in the occupied West Bank November 20, 2018. Picture taken November 20, 2018. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma MUSSA ISSA QAWASMA/REUTERS

Spotify is marking its 20th anniversary by pulling back the curtain on its all-time biggest hitmakers. Drawing on decades of listening data from hundreds of millions of users, Taylor Swift was crowned the platform’s most-streamed artist ever, beating out Bad Bunny, Drake, The Weeknd, and Ariana Grande in the top five. But Swift’s dominance didn’t carry over to albums. Her “Lover” album landed at No. 8, while “Midnights” barely cracked the list at No. 18. Instead, the top slot went to Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti,” with “Starboy by The Weeknd and Ed Sheeran’s “÷ (Deluxe)" also among the top finishers. And making its only entry on the list, Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album “Sour” secured the top four spot. Swift also missed out entirely on the most-streamed songs list. The No. 1 track went to The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” followed by Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You,” while “Sweater Weather” by The Neighborhood claimed the No. 3 spot.

Read it at TMZ

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Score Up to 70% Off Premium Sex Toys During Lovehoney’s Red Heart Sale
HOT IN HERE
Scouted Staff
Published 04.21.26 3:00PM EDT 
Lovehoney red heart sex toy sale
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Lovehoney.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

From self-love to shared pleasure, sex toys are a ticket to spicing things up in the bedroom. Lovehoney, an award-winning sex-positive brand and retailer, recently launched its annual Red Heart Sale, with huge discounts on sex toys, lingerie, and accessories. You can save up to 70 percent across all categories, from premium vibrators and wands to male maturbators and even lingerie. Aside from Black Friday and Cyber Monday, this is one of the best sales Lovehoney has offered to date.

Not sure where to start? One of our favorites is the Blowmotion Warming Vibrating Male Masturbator, which recreates the sensations of oral sex by warming up and delivering rhythmic pulses and vibrations to the head of the penis.

Blowmotion Warming Male Masturbator
See At Lovehoney

Looking to spice up partner play? Look no further than the Lovense Lush 4 App-Controlled Vibrating Egg. This app-controlled G-spot stimulator allows you and your partner to get intimate even when apart.

Lovense Lush 4 App Controlled Vibrating Egg
See At Lovehoney

Still not sure what to shop for during the sale? While Lovehoney offers a wide variety of toys for beginners and connoisseurs alike, it can be challenging to find what you’re looking for with so many stellar (and discounted) options. Fortunately, Lovehoney offers a comprehensive guide with expert advice to help you find the toy (or two!) of your dreams.

From vibrator explainers to male sex toy guides, Lovehoney’s advice section will help guide you to your perfect fit.

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9
Millions of Bank Customers to Cash In on $425M Settlement
KEEP THE CHANGE
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 04.23.26 3:25PM EDT 
Published 04.23.26 3:22PM EDT 
Capital One
FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen outside a Capital One Bank in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 12, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo Andrew Kelly/REUTERS

Millions of Capital One customers are about to get an unexpected payday. The bank agreed to a $425 million settlement after being accused of keeping customers in its older 360 Savings account—which paid a measly 0.30 percent interest—while offering new customers a much better deal through its 360 Performance Savings account, which paid as much as 3.20 percent. Under the agreement, the full $425 million will go to affected account holders. Customers who held a 360 Savings account between Sept. 18, 2019, and June 16, 2025, do not need to do anything to get paid, as funds will be disbursed automatically. Payouts will vary depending on how long customers held the account and how much interest they missed out on while parked in the lower-rate option. Eligible customers are set to see the cash within the next month or two, according to the Daily Mail. The bank has also agreed to raise the rates on the 360 Savings accounts to match the higher-yield product going forward. Capitol One did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read it at Daily Mail

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10
NFL Coach Arrested on Domestic Battery Charge Involving Daughter
SHOCK ARREST
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.23.26 3:04PM EDT 
KANSAS CITY, MO - JUNE 15: Kansas City Chiefs defensive coach Dave Merritt on the Red Carpet before the Super Bowl Championship Ring Ceremony on June 15, 2023 at Union Station in Kansas City, MO.
KANSAS CITY, MO - JUNE 15: Kansas City Chiefs defensive coach Dave Merritt on the Red Carpet before the Super Bowl Championship Ring Ceremony on June 15, 2023 at Union Station in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Dave Merritt was arrested on Wednesday night after being accused of domestic battery. The 54-year-old was arrested at 8:50 p.m. in Overland, Kansas, and booked into the local jail later that same night. Merritt was charged with a misdemeanor and accused of “unlawfully, knowingly, or recklessly” causing bodily harm to his daughter Drayah Merritt, according to a complaint filed by the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office early morning Thursday. He is set to appear in court at 2 p.m. Central Time. The defensive backs coach has been working with the Chiefs since 2019. He’s had previous stints as a mentor on the Cardinals, Giants, and Jets. He’s won five Super Bowls during his decades-long coaching career. Prior to his transition from player to coach, he was selected by the Miami Dolphins in the seventh round of the 1993 NFL draft. The Chiefs said that they were aware of the incident but had no comment at this time. Merritt has reportedly been married three times, he has three sons, David Jr., Devin, and Dawson, as well as two daughters, Drayah and Kiki.

Read it at NBC Sports

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