Trump’s Vanity Projects Get Devastating Verdict

President Donald Trump’s ambitious makeover of Washington, D.C., is failing to win over the public, according to a new poll.

A Washington Post-Ipsos survey of more than 2,600 U.S. adults, conducted July 8-13, measured reactions to three signature projects championed by Trump: a massive new White House ballroom, a 250-foot triumphal arch, and the redesign of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

The response was overwhelmingly negative. Nearly two-thirds of Americans, 65 percent, said they feel either “dissatisfied” or “upset” about the projects, while only 32 percent said they were “enthusiastic” or “satisfied.”

Trump shows off his ballroom project to reporters. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Nearly four in ten respondents said they were “upset”—more than triple the number who expressed enthusiasm.

The backlash comes as the price tag for Trump’s Washington makeover continues to soar. The combined cost of the projects, including private donations and public funds, is expected to top $1 billion, according to Financial Times estimates.

A model of President Donald Trump's proposed triumphal arch to commemorate the country’s 250th anniversary. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The proposed White House ballroom and security costs alone account for nearly $800 million, while the Reflecting Pool project, which has drawn criticism after the water was painted “American flag blue,” contributing to algae problems that reportedly killed at least three ducklings, has already surpassed $14.7 million.

The poll also found many Americans believe the projects are less about beautifying the capital and more about Trump himself. Just 26 percent said they believe his goal is to “make Washington more beautiful,” while 51 percent said he has a “different goal.”

Trump's Reflecting Pool looking very far from American Flag Blue. Aaron Schwartz/Reuters

Among those who expressed that view, 42 percent said the projects were about “To glorify himself/vanity/ego,” while 22 percent said they were meant to “Leave his mark/name on Washington/U.S./history.”

And those views seemingly span the political divide.

“It’s about making everything personal for himself. Making it Trump D.C. instead of Washington, D.C.,” said an 80-year-old Democratic woman from Texas.

“I think he’s got an ego, and must see his name on everything,” said a 37-year-old independent man from Ohio.

“Trump wants to build monuments to himself just like Napoleon did in France,” said a 70-year-old Republican man from Minnesota.

The body of a dead baby duck floats in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. Aaron Schwartz/REUTERS

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

Despite the criticism, Trump has continued to promote the projects, mentioning his Washington renovations almost daily last month, according to a Washington Post analysis.

That is up sharply from roughly one in three days in January, and one in eight days a year ago. For three straight months, he has invoked his building plans more often than healthcare or wages.

“It’s where he is the most comfortable,” Republican pollster Frank Luntz told the Post.