Trump’s ‘Weird Shit’ Is Rotting Our Democracy

Donald Trump’s acceptance speech Thursday night, a deranged Fidel Castro parody of maniacal gaslighting proportions, could not be mistaken for an American president’s. In his bizarro unreality, 180,000 dead and rising is public health. Divisive hate mongering is law and order. Historic unemployment and inequity is strength. Police brutality is a race war. Protests for civil rights are anarchy.

Still he attempted to inject himself into the American tapestry of Lincoln, Jackson, and even Roosevelt, of course making zero correlation between their actions and his own in office. That’s because Trump has employed the only strategy he knows: Fake it til you make—or unmake—it, and these past years have fundamentally unmade America.“I alone can fix it” turned out he alone could kill it. Trump is not, as he dreams, “one of the larger-than-life figures” like his predecessors, “who rallied Americans to bold visions of a bigger and brighter future.” He’s the one who’s divided and literally plagued us into our current misery.

Four years ago, the most alarming aspect of his RNC acceptance speech was the complete void of any historical American inspiration. I asked then: How could a major party presidential candidate not even mention, in passing, respect for the Republic for which we stand, and for that matter, some of his Republican forebearers?