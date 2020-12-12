Trump’s New West Point Advisory Board Appointee Is Very Racist
NO THANKS
President Trump nominated a new member to the West Point Advisory Board this week and his choice, retired Army Col. Douglas Macgregor, has a long history of making racist remarks. His appointment also comes at a time of racial reckoning for West Point, CNN reports. Macgregor, who became a Pentagon senior adviser in November, claimed in a TV appearance last year that there were more white enslaved people than Black enslaved people during the 1700s. He didn’t stop there. In a separate appearance, he spread the lie that billionaire George Soros was paying immigrants to move to the U.S.
In addition to advancing bizarre and racist conspiracy theories, Macgregor has voiced support for shooting people seen crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. “Racism and bigotry have no place at West Point or anywhere in our nation's military, and neither does someone like Douglas Macgregor,” Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), an Army vet, told CNN.