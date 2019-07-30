CHEAT SHEET
DEEP IN DENIAL
Scientist: White House Blocked My Climate-Change Report
A U.S. scientist claims he was forced to quit his job as an analyst at the State Department after the White House blocked his report into climate change and its effect on national security. Writing for The New York Times, Dr. Rod Schoonover explained why he quit his role as an intelligence analyst for the federal government. He wrote that the White House blocked the submission of his office’s written testimony on the national-security implications of climate change because it did not “comport with the administration’s position on climate change.” He said he was allowed to give a short verbal summary of his work at a House committee hearing, but “Congress was deprived of the full analysis, including the scientific baseline from which it was drawn.” Schoonover wrote: “The White House trampled not only on the scientific integrity of the assessment but on the analytic independence of an arm of the intelligence community.”