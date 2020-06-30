Trump’s ‘White Power’ Retweet Stayed Up for Hours Because He Wasn’t Looking at His Phone, Says Report
President Donald Trump was oblivious to desperate attempts from White House staff to contact him about his incendiary retweet on Sunday because he was at his golf club and wasn’t looking at his phone, according to a report from NBC News. On Sunday morning, Trump retweeted a video of one of his supporters saying “white power” and it remained on his feed for three hours. NBC News reports that the tweet set off a “five-alarm fire” among White House staff who frantically tried to contact the president to get him to delete the retweet. However, officials reportedly couldn't reach him because he was at Trump National Golf Club in Virginia and had put his phone down. The officials also couldn’t reach deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino to ask him to delete it, according to the report. Once officials were finally able to reach the president, he agreed to delete it, but he is yet to condemn the message or apologize for sharing it.