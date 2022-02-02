And Now Jan. 6 Riot Panel Is Investigating Trump Plan to Seize Voting Machines, Too
DIGGING DEEPER
The House panel investigating the Capitol riot is trying to get to the bottom of an extraordinary plan from Donald Trump’s advisers to seize voting machines after his election defeat, according to a report from The New York Times. The newspaper reported Monday that Trump repeatedly asked whether it was legal for him to order government departments to seize the machines, and two drafts of an executive order authorizing the military to oversee the plan were written but never signed off by the then-president. Now, the Times reports that the Capitol riot panel is investigating the extent of Trump’s direct involvement in the planned seizure of voting machines. Committee member Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said: “We want to fully flesh out the facts: How close did this come to being operationalized? What kind of pushback did they receive? Who was a part of this particular scheme? We want to answer all those questions.”