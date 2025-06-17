Trump’s Wild Reason for Not Calling Walz After Minnesota Assassination

President Donald Trump said he has no intention of calling Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as his state reels from the assassination of a state lawmaker and her husband.

In times of national tragedy and mourning, politics is often set aside in a showing of unity, but in the case of Walz, the president won’t be reaching out to his 2024 rival’s running mate.

The president has not only ruled out calling the Democratic governor, he also went out of his way to criticize Walz when asked. ADVERTISEMENT

Trump was taking questions from reporters on his flight back from the G7 in Canada to Washington when he was asked about reaching out to Walz over the tragic shootings.

President Donald Trump talks to reporters on board Air Force One after leaving early from the G7 summit on June 16, 2025 in Calgary, Alberta when he was asked about whether he would call Minnesota Governor Tim Walz after the assassination of a state lawmaker and her husband and shooting of a state senator and his wife. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“I don’t really call him,” the president responded. “I think the governor of Minnesota is so whacked out, I’m not calling. Why would I call him?”

Democratic Minnesota Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark were killed in their home. State Senator John Hoffman and his wife Yvette were shot multiple times but survived. The suspect also had a “hit list” of 45 other targets, all elected Democrats, authorities said.

Vance Boelter was taken into custody late Sunday after a massive manhunt that was described as the largest in state history.

The president released a statement on Saturday that said “horrific violence will not be tolerated,” but he has kept taking jabs at Walz in recent days.

“I could call him, say ‘hi how are you doing?’ The guy doesn’t have a clue. He’s a mess,” Trump told reporters on Air Force One. “So I could be nice and call him but why waste time.”

It was not the first time the president has slammed Walz since the shootings. The president went on to attack in an interview with ABC News on Sunday where he called Walz a “terrible governor” and “grossly incompetent” but said he “may” call him.

A source familiar told the Daily Beast the governor had not received a call as of Monday afternoon. Walz did receive a call from former President Joe Biden about the shootings.