DEFLECTION
Trumpworld’s New Talking Point: The House Impeachment Hearings Are ‘Boring’
Trumpworld seems to have found its main talking-point reacting to the ongoing House impeachment inquiry hearings: This is boring, so don’t pay attention.
Top diplomats Bill Taylor and George Kent testified before the House Intelligence Committee, revealing at one point that President Trump discussed “the investigations” in Ukraine with EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland, one day after Trump’s infamous phone call with the Ukrainian president. But despite such a bombshell being revealed during the hearing, top Trump aides and allies took to waving away the proceedings as boring.
“This sham hearing is not only boring, it’s a colossal waste of taxpayer time & money,” tweeted White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham. “I don’t know about you but it’s hard for me to stay awake and listen to all of this,” Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC), a top Trump ally, told CNN reporter Lauren Fox. “This is horribly boring,” Eric Trump, the president’s second son, tweeted. “#Snoozefest.”
Meanwhile, the official Twitter account for President Trump, who himself said he is “too busy” to watch the hearings, retweeted at least 10 separate posts about the testimonies.