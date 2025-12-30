Trumpy Hollywood Star Splits With Partner of Nine Years
Veteran actor and darling of the MAGA movement Mel Gibson and his longtime partner, screenwriter Rosalind Ross, have split after nine years together. “Although it’s sad to end this chapter in our lives, we are blessed with a beautiful son and will continue to be the best parents possible,” the couple told PEOPLE in a joint statement. Sources told People that the pair, who share an eight-year-old son Lars, quietly parted ways roughly a year ago. Gibson, 69, whose career has spanned decades with roles in major franchises and acclaimed directorial work, will now continue raising Lars alongside Ross. The pair first connected in 2014, welcoming their child just prior to Gibson’s Academy Award nomination for Hacksaw Ridge. Gibson is a noted supporter of President Donald Trump, who appointed him earlier this year as a “special ambassador” to Hollywood, a role invented under the guise of strengthening U.S. film industry.