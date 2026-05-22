Trump’s Greenland Goon Makes Insane Claim After Nightmare Visit

A top MAGA goon charged with finessing Donald Trump’s cartoon-evil plot to seize control of Greenland has made the outlandish claim that inhabitants of the world’s largest island somehow want more of the U.S., not less.

“It was a great trip,” Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry, who also acts as the president’s special envoy to Greenland, told Fox News of his tumultuous visit to the autonomous Danish territory this week.

“I found a lot of commonality between the Inuit and Greenland people and the Cajun culture down in Louisiana,” he went on. “They do love and embrace the United States. So contrary to what you read in the paper, they do want more U.S. involvement in Greenland.”

Trump has repeatedly threatened to seize Greenland since retaking the White House last year. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Latest polls suggest the overwhelming majority of Greenlanders, more than three-quarters, firmly oppose the island becoming part of the United States. Just 8 percent support the idea, with a further 16 percent unsure.

Trump has repeatedly threatened to seize Greenland by military force if necessary since retaking the White House last year. The island is a self-governing territory of Denmark, a fellow member of the NATO security alliance.

The majority of Greenlanders, contrary to Landry's claim, are fairly against the idea. Marko Djurica/REUTERS

The organization’s underlying treaty does not contain provisions for what might happen if one member state is attacked by another, given that no such self-defeating incident has occurred at any point in NATO’s more than 77-year history.

The backlash to Trump’s threats was on full display during Landry’s trip to Greenland this week, despite the governor’s merry assessment on Fox News Thursday night.

Landry arrived in the territory’s capital, Nuuk, on Sunday, ahead of a conference for which he had not received an invite, and had not locked in any meetings at all with local politicians.

He told Danish broadcaster DR the president had sent him with express instructions to “go over there and make a bunch of friends, as many friends as possible.”

He turned up hoping to distribute MAGA caps and make an offer to Greenlandic children to visit his official residence in Baton Rouge for unlimited cookies.

Those present refused the hats, and social media users widely mocked the cookie offer online.

The governor-envoy’s delegation in return received a middle-finger salute from at least one resident as his delegation toured the capital, with another shouting at Landry to leave.

Local businesses have meanwhile begun selling caps printed with the slogan: “Make America Go Away.”